Agritech startup Arya.ag raises Rs 242 crore in pre-series D funding round

The company, an integrated grain commerce platform, said in a statement that the amount was raised in a Pre-Series D funding round, led by Switzerland-based investment firm Blue Earth Capital

The platform integrates warehouse discovery, farmgate-level storage, finance and market linkages, providing a comprehensive solution across the entire value chain while addressing market inefficiencies. (Photo: X@ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 5:48 PM IST
Agritech startup Arya.ag on Wednesday said it has raised USD 29 million (Rs 242 crore) in a funding round from investors to expand its business.

The company, an integrated grain commerce platform, said in a statement that the amount was raised in a Pre-Series D funding round, led by Switzerland-based investment firm Blue Earth Capital.

The round also included participation from existing investors Asia Impact and Quona Capital.
 

"Arya.ag plans to utilise the Pre-Series D funds to gain market share and improve its profitability," the company said.

The company posted a profit of Rs 17 crore over revenue of Rs 360 crore in 2023-24. It saw a profit growth of over 36 per cent compared to FY23.

Arya.ag offers an agri-commerce platform that seamlessly connects sellers and buyers of agriproducts to facilitate and streamline commerce, driving efficiencies and reducing waste.

The platform integrates warehouse discovery, farmgate-level storage, finance and market linkages, providing a comprehensive solution across the entire value chain while addressing market inefficiencies.

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

