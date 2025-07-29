Home / Companies / Start Ups / NCLT Ahmedabad admits BluSmart Mobility into insolvency over loan default

NCLT Ahmedabad admits BluSmart Mobility into insolvency over loan default

NCLT Ahmedabad admits BluSmart Mobility into insolvency after the startup defaulted on ₹1.28 crore debt; interim resolution professional appointed to manage assets

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 7:55 PM IST
The Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday admitted ride-hailing startup BluSmart Mobility into insolvency. The order was made public on Tuesday.
 
The tribunal ordered the initiation of the insolvency process for BluSmart Mobility and appointed an interim resolution professional (IRP) to manage the company’s assets during the bankruptcy proceedings. NPV Insolvency Professionals Private Limited has been appointed as the IRP for the firm.
 
The tribunal acted on an application by Catalyst Trusteeship, a lender to BluSmart, for the default of ₹1.28 crore.
 
Insolvency proceedings were initiated after BluSmart defaulted on a ₹15 crore debt raised through 15 secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures issued in April 2023. While the initial payments were made, the EV startup failed to pay ₹64 lakh due on 31 March 2025, and subsequently defaulted again on another ₹63 lakh payment also due on the same date.
 
In April, media reports stated that BluSmart’s lenders were planning to invoke an ‘Event of Default’ clause against the platform and were seeking immediate repayment of the outstanding loan.
 
BluSmart Mobility was founded by brothers Anmol Singh and Puneet Singh, who are also the promoters of Gensol Engineering, a listed solar engineering company.
 
Gensol Engineering and Gensol EV Lease were both admitted into insolvency proceedings by the same NCLT bench in June, following pleas by the Indian Renewable Development Agency (Ireda) for ₹510 crore and ₹219 crore defaults, respectively.

Topics :Gensol groupElectric VehiclesInsolvency and Bankruptcy Code

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

