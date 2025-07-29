NCLT Ahmedabad admits BluSmart Mobility into insolvency over loan default

The Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday admitted ride-hailing startup BluSmart Mobility into insolvency. The order was made public on Tuesday.

The tribunal ordered the initiation of the insolvency process for BluSmart Mobility and appointed an interim resolution professional (IRP) to manage the company’s assets during the bankruptcy proceedings. NPV Insolvency Professionals Private Limited has been appointed as the IRP for the firm.

The tribunal acted on an application by Catalyst Trusteeship, a lender to BluSmart, for the default of ₹1.28 crore.

Insolvency proceedings were initiated after BluSmart defaulted on a ₹15 crore debt raised through 15 secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures issued in April 2023. While the initial payments were made, the EV startup failed to pay ₹64 lakh due on 31 March 2025, and subsequently defaulted again on another ₹63 lakh payment also due on the same date.