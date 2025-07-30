Home / Companies / Start Ups / Zepto FY25 revenue increases 149% to ₹11,110 crore ahead of IPO plans

Zepto FY25 revenue increases 149% to ₹11,110 crore ahead of IPO plans

Backed by new domestic investments and a shift to Indian domicile, Zepto's revenue surged in FY25 as the quick commerce firm prepares for a public listing next year

Zepto
The company’s revenue stood at ₹4,454 crore in FY24. (Photo: Reuters)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
The revenue of quick commerce unicorn Zepto rose 149.4 per cent in the financial year 2025 (FY25) to ₹11,110 crore. The company’s revenue stood at ₹4,454 crore in FY24.
 
The growth numbers come as Elcid Investments, a Mumbai-headquartered non-banking financial company, invested ₹7.5 crore in the firm as part of its ongoing funding round. As a result, Elcid Investments has acquired a 0.039 per cent stake in the company. With this investment, Zepto said its valuation remains more than $5 billion.
 
In May this year, Motilal Oswal and Raamdeo Agrawal, the founders of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, bought shares worth $100 million in Zepto, investing $50 million each in their personal capacity. Edelweiss and Hero FinCorp were also due to participate in the round. Zepto is currently finalising a $500 million secondary funding round, according to a media report. 
 
Lately, Zepto has been increasing the shareholding of domestic investors in the company, and it plans to have over 50 per cent domestic ownership before its initial public offering, a source had earlier said. Zepto is planning to go public either in late 2025 or in early 2026. In January this year, the company also shifted its domicile from Singapore to India to align with listing regulations.
 
Before the release of FY24’s results, Zepto co-founder and chief executive officer, Aadit Palicha, said in a media interview: “We are willing to commit that within the next financial year, sometime in FY26, we will become a full Indian-owned company.”
 
Compared to Zepto, its rival Blinkit’s revenue in Q1FY26 touched ₹2,400 crore, up 154.7 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year. Overall, in FY25, Eternal’s revenue from operations (the parent company of Blinkit) rose to ₹20,243 crore from ₹12,114 crore in FY24.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

