Home / Companies / Start Ups / Metaforms raises $9 mn to transform market research with AI automation

Metaforms raises $9 mn to transform market research with AI automation

Backed by Peak XV Partners, Metaforms will triple its India team and expand AI capabilities for survey, voice, and report automation as it signs top global research firms

Metaforms Co-Founders --Arjun S and Akshat Tyagi (L-R)
Metaforms Co-Founders --Arjun S and Akshat Tyagi (L-R)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 7:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru-based AI startup Metaforms has raised $9 million in Series A funding led by Peak XV Partners to strengthen its automation platform for market research. Nexus Venture Partners and Together Fund also participated in the round.
 
The capital will be used to triple the company’s engineering and AI research teams in India and invest further in R&D. Metaforms will also expand into new use cases such as automated report generation and voice-based research.
 
“Metaforms is scaling rapidly by enabling some of the largest research agencies globally to automate workflows such as survey programming and data processing through their suite of AI agents,” said Shailendra Singh, managing director at Peak XV Partners.
 
Automating legacy research workflows
 
Founded in 2022 by Akshat Tyagi and Arjun S, Metaforms is addressing a key bottleneck in the $130 billion global market research industry. Large clients like Unilever, Procter & Gamble, and Tata often require fast, high-volume insights, but research agencies struggle to meet demand due to time-consuming manual processes.
 
Metaforms’ platform automates tasks such as survey programming, data processing, and vendor coordination. This allows agencies to handle significantly more projects without compromising on quality. 
 
“They're not just automating tasks — they're rebuilding research infrastructure for the modern era,” said Manav Garg, co-founder and managing partner at Together Fund.
 
Client growth and global traction
 
Since launching commercially six months ago, Metaforms has signed four of the world’s top twenty research agencies — including Strat7 — and is serving Fortune 500 companies. Its platform now processes over 1,000 surveys per month and boasts a 100 per cent customer expansion rate, with every client adding more capabilities after initial adoption.
 
Metaforms plans to broaden its suite of AI agents to include voice-enabled research, automated report generation, and expanded language capabilities. The long-term goal is to process more than 100,000 surveys per year.
 
“We're not here to replace the humans in the loop. We're here to give them leverage,” said Akshat Tyagi, co-founder and CEO of Metaforms.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SAFE Security bags $70 mn to build AI tools for autonomous cyber governance

Zepto FY25 revenue increases 149% to ₹11,110 crore ahead of IPO plans

NCLT Ahmedabad admits BluSmart into insolvency over ₹1.28 crore default

Drizz raises $2.7 million to automate mobile app testing with AI

Blinkit grows its 10-minute ambulance service to 12 vehicles in Gurugram

Topics :AI start-upartifical intelligencemarket researchAI Models

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story