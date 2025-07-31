Metaforms raises $9 mn to transform market research with AI automation

Bengaluru-based AI startup Metaforms has raised $9 million in Series A funding led by Peak XV Partners to strengthen its automation platform for market research. Nexus Venture Partners and Together Fund also participated in the round.

The capital will be used to triple the company’s engineering and AI research teams in India and invest further in R&D. Metaforms will also expand into new use cases such as automated report generation and voice-based research.

“Metaforms is scaling rapidly by enabling some of the largest research agencies globally to automate workflows such as survey programming and data processing through their suite of AI agents,” said Shailendra Singh, managing director at Peak XV Partners.

Automating legacy research workflows Founded in 2022 by Akshat Tyagi and Arjun S, Metaforms is addressing a key bottleneck in the $130 billion global market research industry. Large clients like Unilever, Procter & Gamble, and Tata often require fast, high-volume insights, but research agencies struggle to meet demand due to time-consuming manual processes. Metaforms' platform automates tasks such as survey programming, data processing, and vendor coordination. This allows agencies to handle significantly more projects without compromising on quality. "They're not just automating tasks — they're rebuilding research infrastructure for the modern era," said Manav Garg, co-founder and managing partner at Together Fund.