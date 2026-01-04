Govt scraps 3-year eligibility rule for deep-tech startups under DSIR

The government on Sunday scrapped the mandatory three-year existence condition for deep-tech startups to avail recognition under the Industrial Research and Development Promotion Programme of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) under the Ministry of Science & Technology.

Marking the announcement on DSIR’s 42nd Foundation Day, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh said that while the Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund is designed to support startups that have graduated to a certain level of technological maturity, the new relaxation will boost opportunities for young deep-tech companies.

“For early-stage innovators or startups, a wide basket of schemes already exists across departments such as the DST (Department of Science & Technology), CSIR (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research), TDB (Technology Development Board) and others. The removal of the three-year existence requirement is a significant incentive to help deep-tech startups scale faster, even before they are fully on their own,” he said. The minister added that though CSIR extends financial assistance to startups, including loans of varying amounts, these were earlier subject to a mandatory condition of demonstrating sustainability and viability through a minimum three-year existence. Speaking on the participation of women, Singh said that over 10,000 women beneficiaries are currently availing DSIR schemes, including more than 55 women-led self-help groups.