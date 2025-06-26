Aseem Infra to raise ₹2,500 crore in FY26, reduce bank funding share

Aseem Infrastructure Finance Ltd (AIFL), a unit of government-backed National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), is planning to raise about ₹2,500 crore from the debt market, including external commercial borrowings, in FY26. It will incrementally increase market borrowings and reduce the share of bank funding from 75 per cent to 60 per cent.

Virender Pankaj, chief executive officer, AIFL told Business Standard the institution would like to increase share of market borrowings from currently about 25 per cent to 40 per cent. It would include domestic as well as international markets covering ECBs, pension and insurance funds.

AIFL would also do business (borrowings) with multilateral agencies like the World Bank. It was a bit expensive, but now with currency stabilising and interest rate trajectory down, it will become more economical, he added. This week it raised $80 million as a green loan through external borrowings from DBS Bank.