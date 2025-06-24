Evera Cabs secures $4 mn from Mufin Green Finance to speed up EV expansion

Amid plans to accelerate its electric vehicle (EV) fleet expansion, Evera Cabs, a homegrown all-electric, app-based cab service, has secured $4 million in funding from Mufin Green Finance. The capital is secured through a hybrid structure comprising convertible debentures and debt.

As its fleet size increases, supported by the acquisition of a portion of BluSmart’s vehicle inventory, Evera is looking to double down on its airport network expansion. The company, which previously operated only from Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport, now plans to expand its services to Terminal 1 while also strengthening its base at the existing terminal.

For Evera, airport pick-ups account for 55 per cent of total bookings, with the average trip cost around Rs 600. Compared to April figures, airport trips on the platform rose six-fold in the last month. The Delhi-based startup has already acquired over 220 EVs—a mix of Tata Tigor, Citroën and MG ZS EV models. In total, Evera plans to acquire 1,000 BluSmart cars. The investment reflects growing investor confidence in the green mobility space. Commenting on the development, Nimish Trivedi, co-founder and chief executive officer of Evera, said: "Our strategic partnership with Mufin Green Finance marks a pivotal step in scaling sustainable electric mobility. Their backing empowers us to accelerate the deployment of EVs and strengthen our operational backbone. Our recent acquisition of BluSmart's fleet and driver network further enhances our capability to help corporate multinational corporations (B2B) meet their carbon reduction targets and to deliver no cancellation and no surge airport transfer services for individuals (B2C)."