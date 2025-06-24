Home / Companies / Start Ups / Evera Cabs secures $4 mn from Mufin Green Finance to speed up EV expansion

Evera Cabs secures $4 mn from Mufin Green Finance to speed up EV expansion

Homegrown EV cab firm Evera secures funding from Mufin Green Finance to double airport reach, scale operations with BluSmart fleet acquisition and new growth targets

Evera Cabs
The Delhi-based startup has already acquired over 220 EVs—a mix of Tata Tigor, Citroën and MG ZS EV models. In total, Evera plans to acquire 1,000 BluSmart cars. (Photo: Company Website)
Udisha Srivastav
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid plans to accelerate its electric vehicle (EV) fleet expansion, Evera Cabs, a homegrown all-electric, app-based cab service, has secured $4 million in funding from Mufin Green Finance. The capital is secured through a hybrid structure comprising convertible debentures and debt.
 
As its fleet size increases, supported by the acquisition of a portion of BluSmart’s vehicle inventory, Evera is looking to double down on its airport network expansion. The company, which previously operated only from Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport, now plans to expand its services to Terminal 1 while also strengthening its base at the existing terminal.
 
For Evera, airport pick-ups account for 55 per cent of total bookings, with the average trip cost around Rs 600. Compared to April figures, airport trips on the platform rose six-fold in the last month. 
 
The Delhi-based startup has already acquired over 220 EVs—a mix of Tata Tigor, Citroën and MG ZS EV models. In total, Evera plans to acquire 1,000 BluSmart cars.
 
The investment reflects growing investor confidence in the green mobility space. Commenting on the development, Nimish Trivedi, co-founder and chief executive officer of Evera, said: “Our strategic partnership with Mufin Green Finance marks a pivotal step in scaling sustainable electric mobility. Their backing empowers us to accelerate the deployment of EVs and strengthen our operational backbone. Our recent acquisition of BluSmart’s fleet and driver network further enhances our capability to help corporate multinational corporations (B2B) meet their carbon reduction targets and to deliver no cancellation and no surge airport transfer services for individuals (B2C).” 
 
“Evera’s vision for scalable, customer-first electric mobility perfectly aligns with our mission to democratise access to green transportation. Our investment goes beyond capital—it represents a strategic collaboration to strengthen India’s EV ecosystem. By supporting Evera’s all-electric fleet and robust service model, we are actively enabling the shift towards cleaner, smarter and more sustainable urban transit,” said Kapil Garg, founder and chief executive officer of Mufin Green Finance.
 
The company aims for revenue of Rs 100 crore in the ongoing financial year (2025–26), up from Rs 18 crore in 2024–25. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Startup Fabheads raises $10 mn to automate composite manufacturing

Premium

Data analytics firm Tredence bets on GenAI to fuel growth over next 5 yrs

MakeMyTrip raises $3.1 bn in APAC's biggest equity-bond deal since 2022

Premium

Amazon steps up anti-counterfeit drive in India with AI and policing

Magicfleet crosses 1 mn monthly deliveries, targets 2 mn by FY26-end

Topics :start- upstaxitransport

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story