Rapido offers metro ticketing in Delhi, sells 10K tickets per day

Ride-hailing platform Rapido on Wednesday announced that commuters can now book metro tickets directly on its platform. The company has entered into a strategic partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The service was launched in April this year on a pilot basis and has recorded an average of 10,000 tickets being booked per day.

As part of the partnership, Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka said the platform will also offer fixed-fare rides to and from metro stations at Rs 25. Additionally, it will provide the first bike ride to the metro station and the first-ever metro ticket booked on its platform free of charge.

ALSO READ: Delhivery launches intracity delivery service to take on Uber, Rapido Sanka shared that out of the 40 lakh rides happening daily on the platform, nearly 5 lakh are either a pick-up from or drop-off to metro stations. In Delhi alone, over 8 lakh rides occur per day, of which 11,000 are metro rides. Beyond ticketing, Rapido and DMRC have jointly introduced a series of commuter-focused initiatives aimed at enhancing the daily transit experience. These include discounts on metro tickets, designated pick-up and drop-off points at select metro stations, and dedicated pick-up zones for women to promote safer access at high-traffic stations.