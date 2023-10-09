Home / Companies / Start Ups / Ather Energy to make international foray in Nepal with flagship model 450X

Ather Energy to make international foray in Nepal with flagship model 450X

The company plans to enter the international market with the export of its flagship model, 450X, to Nepal, it said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Monday said it is foraying into the international market.

The company plans to enter the international market with the export of its flagship model, 450X, to Nepal, it said in a statement.

The plans to export the 450X model comes at a time when Nepal is shifting towards more clean mobility options.

A relatively smaller market as compared to its neighbours India and China, Nepal, however, presents a promising proposition for companies like Ather to understand new markets in terms of product performance and acceptability, the company said.

"While we continue growing domestically, we are really excited about expanding our business footprint to international markets. We have had incredible in-bound demand from multiple markets, and Nepal is the first step in our journey of going international," Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Phokela said.

Also Read

Ather Energy planning to set up new manufacturing plant to expand capacity

Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Ather Energy to make net profit in 24 months, plans to raise more funds

Focusing on budget-oriented buyers, Ather to launch 450S to gain mkt share

From paperwork to passport: Atlys' digital leap in visa processing

E-commerce firms scale up tech efforts for upcoming festive season

Startup action on display amid shift in the Indian smart TV market

Healthtech SaaS start-up Doceree raises $35 mn in series B funding

Zepto tops startup list as most preferred workplace among professionals

Topics :Ather EnergyNepalExportElectric Vehicles

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match

Cricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded tourists

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

Next Story