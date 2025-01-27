Astrome Tech raises $10 mn to accelerate wireless connectivity innovation

Astrome Technologies, a deep-tech startup focused on accelerating 5G and rural telecommunication infrastructure deployment, has raised $10 million in funding led by Appollo Fund, with follow-on investments from IAN Group. The funds will be used to advance Astrome's innovative wireless connectivity technologies, scale operations, expand product lines, and enter the satellite communication (satcom) market.

The investment will allow the company to strengthen its market presence, expedite the development of new product lines, solidify its position in terrestrial communications, and explore satellite communication opportunities. The backing from prominent investors across India, Singapore, and Dubai highlights the global demand for advanced wireless technologies and Astrome’s strong track record in delivering cutting-edge solutions.

"With this capital, we aim to revolutionise the communication landscape by offering cutting-edge solutions for both ground and space communication,” said Neha Satak, CEO of Astrome. “This foray into the satcom market represents the timely realisation of the vision with which this company was founded – to drive innovation and create solutions that enhance connectivity on a global scale."

Astrome’s flagship product, GigaMesh, integrates seamlessly with optical fibre systems, enabling 5G and 6G connectivity. Key features, including electronic auto link alignment and point-to-multipoint connectivity, provide faster deployment, reduced costs, and improved network performance. The funding will be used to increase production capacity and develop next-generation solutions for a global audience.

Srajan Shetty, a co-investor from Dubai, said, "As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the need for robust and scalable communication solutions has never been greater. Astrome's technology offers a promising path forward, and I am excited to partner with them in their mission to bridge the digital divide."

Another investor, Bandana Kankani, noted, "Astrome Technologies presents a compelling investment opportunity, capitalising on the burgeoning demand for high-bandwidth, reliable connectivity. I am confident that this funding round will propel the company to new heights and solidify its position as a leader in the E-Band communication space."

Astrome plans to supply its innovative GigaMesh product to overseas markets through partnerships with global OEMs. The global market faces challenges in utilising E-band effectively due to limitations in current mechanically aligned antenna technology, which increases the total cost of ownership significantly.

The company has already made a significant impact on rural connectivity through partnerships with the Indian government, delivering broadband access to remote villages. Astrome boasts a proven track record of delivering groundbreaking technologies, trusted by high-profile clients such as the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and BSNL.