Space tech company Digantara raises $50 million in Series B funding

Space technology company Digantara Industries has raised $50 million in a Series B funding round from 360 One Asset, SBI Investments Co Japan, and Ronnie Screwvala. Existing investors such as Peak XV Partners and Kalaari Capital also participated in the round.

The funds will be used for global expansion beyond India and the US, into new manufacturing facilities for optical systems and satellite production, and towards doubling its research and development (R&D) teams globally over the next year.

“This capital accelerates our path to operational readiness, expand into the US and Europe, and drive new programs in missile warning, tracking, and space-based interceptors to deliver real deterrence and multidomain superiority,” said Anirudh Sharma, founder and chief executive officer of Digantara.