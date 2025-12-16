Home / Companies / Start Ups / Space tech company Digantara raises $50 million in Series B funding

Space tech company Digantara raises $50 million in Series B funding

Space tech firm Digantara raises $50 million in Series B to expand globally, scale manufacturing and build full-stack space surveillance and intelligence capabilities

Digantara
Digantara, which started in 2020 as a space situational awareness company, is now transitioning from a pure-play space situational awareness company to a full-stack space surveillance and intelligence company. (Photo: Company website)
Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:29 PM IST
Space technology company Digantara Industries has raised $50 million in a Series B funding round from 360 One Asset, SBI Investments Co Japan, and Ronnie Screwvala. Existing investors such as Peak XV Partners and Kalaari Capital also participated in the round.
 
The funds will be used for global expansion beyond India and the US, into new manufacturing facilities for optical systems and satellite production, and towards doubling its research and development (R&D) teams globally over the next year.
 
“This capital accelerates our path to operational readiness, expand into the US and Europe, and drive new programs in missile warning, tracking, and space-based interceptors to deliver real deterrence and multidomain superiority,” said Anirudh Sharma, founder and chief executive officer of Digantara.
 
Digantara, which started in 2020 as a space situational awareness company, is now transitioning from a pure-play space situational awareness company to a full-stack space surveillance and intelligence company, developing sovereign hardware, software and intelligence systems that strengthen national security and strategic autonomy.
 
The company, which plans to expand into Europe next year, is offering an integrated infrastructure platform, AIRA, which combines space-based sensors with ground systems.
 
“What stood out about Digantara is their commitment to build the full-stack infrastructure. From the outset, the founding team’s blend of technical expertise and business acumen stood out, an essential combination for long-term success,” said Sameer Nath, CIO and head, venture capital and private equity, 360 One Asset.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

