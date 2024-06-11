Home / Companies / Start Ups / Battery Smart raises $65 mn in funding round led by LeapFrog Investments

Battery Smart raises $65 mn in funding round led by LeapFrog Investments

The freshly raised funds will be utilised to fuel the company's next phase of expansion, Battery Smart said

foreign currency dollar
By 2030, India's vehicle count is projected to grow to 200 million two-wheelers and 12 million three-wheelers, Battery Smart said | Representative image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 12:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Battery swapping network Battery Smart on Tuesday said it has raised $65 million in a funding round, comprising a mix of primary and secondary investments, led by LeapFrog Investments.

The Series-B funding round also saw participation from new and existing investors, including MUFG Bank, Panasonic, Ecosystem Integrity Fund (EIF), Blume Ventures, and British International Investment (BII), the company said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The freshly raised funds will be utilised to fuel the company's next phase of expansion, Battery Smart said.

"The fresh capital will enable us to accelerate our expansion, enhance our technology, and strengthen our market presence," said Pulkit Khurana, Co-Founder and CEO, Battery Smart.

Since the launch of its first swap station in the National Capital four years ago, the company has scaled to 1,000 stations across 30 cities, completing over 35 million swaps and has expanded its footprint nationwide with charging stations in tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, it stated.

"This investment is a natural fit for LeapFrog's Climate Investment Strategy, which aims to invest $500-million into innovative companies that can rapidly scale new low-carbon, low-cost technologies across growth markets in Asia and Africa," said Nakul Zaveri, Partner and Co-Head, Climate Investment Strategy, LeapFrog Investments.

By 2030, India's vehicle count is projected to grow to 200 million two-wheelers and 12 million three-wheelers, Battery Smart said.

Elluminate Capital was the exclusive financial advisor on the funding transaction, as per the company.

Also Read

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

Battery maker IBC raises $35 mn to fund manufacturing expansion in India

iOS 17.4: Apple to display elaborative battery health information on iPhone

Aye Finance raises Rs 310 cr in funding round led by UK development agency

Startup funding in India fell 62% to six-year-low in 2023: PrivateCircle

Growing presence: D2C brands hitch a ride on the quick-commerce wagon

Unacademy cofounder and CTO Hemesh Singh quits the edtech company

India's strong growth leading to trend of 'reverse flipping' for startups

Pixxel, Sarvam AI among 10 Indian startups in WEF's Tech Pioneers list

BoAt to scale down wearables biz, focus on high-end audio products

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :fund raisingStartupCompanies

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story