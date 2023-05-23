Home / Companies / Start Ups / Battery-tech startup EMO Energy raises $1.2 million in seed funding round

Battery-tech startup EMO Energy on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1.2 million (nearly Rs 10 crore) in a seed funding round led by Transition VC and co-led by venture capital firm Gruhas

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
Battery-tech startup EMO Energy on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1.2 million (nearly Rs 10 crore) in a seed funding round led by Transition VC and co-led by venture capital firm Gruhas.

EMO offers battery packs for light electric vehicles (EVs) using its proprietary cell agnostic technology, ZEN provides fire safety and 20-minute fast charging among other features.

It aims to implement battery-powered solutions in high power and high energy applications to aid decarbonisation, a release said.

"Transition VC and Gruhas are the ideal early-stage partners for our mission as they're just as committed to implementing safe, reliable battery technology at scale. We believe that their insight, expertise, and perspective are going to be instrumental to our success as a startup," EMO Co-founder & CEO Sheetanshu Tyagi said.

On its investment in EMO, Transition VC Co-founder & Managing Partner Mohammed Shoeb Ali said, "As the EV landscape in India continues to evolve, concerns pertaining to battery quality and reliability stay intact. Solutions like EMO's ZEN Platform are integral to India's endeavors to sustain its EV goals and achieve Net-Zero."

Similarly, Gruhas Co-Founder & Partner Abhijeet Pai said EMO is customising battery solutions for the Indian ecosystem, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future.

First Published: May 23 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

