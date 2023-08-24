Home / Companies / Start Ups / BS Startup: Robotics company Ati Motors disrupting logistics sector

BS Startup: Robotics company Ati Motors disrupting logistics sector

The company's advanced autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) combine artificial intelligence, computer vision, and state-of-the-art hardware to perform complex tasks in dynamic environments

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 12:09 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

According to Saurabh Chandra, CEO of Ati Motors, the funding winter led investors to focus on real business models, such as his own. In a conversation with Aryaman Gupta, he elaborated on the factors driving his business. Ati Motors is a Bengaluru-based deeptech startup specialising in robotics.

The company's advanced autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) combine artificial intelligence, computer vision, and state-of-the-art hardware to perform complex tasks in dynamic environments. This makes them an ideal solution for industries such as warehousing, logistics manufacturing, and more.

It seems, the so-called funding winter has worked out in favour of some startups like Ati Motors. 

These days, the only discussion around startups seems to be about how companies are struggling to raise money.

At the beginning of the year, there was hope that the funding scenario would improve in the second half of the year, but that does not appear to be happening.

On the contrary, investors are becoming increasingly stringent about the profitability roadmaps of firms. Peerzada Abrar reports that, according to a survey by Redseer, 50 per cent of investors do not expect any funding upturn until a period of 12-18 months has passed.

All of this is forcing companies to explore every possible avenue to survive, with the most immediately accessible option being to reduce employee costs. There has already been a noticeable churn in this segment, but it seems to be further impacted.

Also Read

How Ati Motors' autonomous robots are disrupting the logistics sector

Tata Motors: Solid volumes, ASP may aid Q4 profit, margin expansion

VCs focusing more on due diligence amid startup funding slowdown: Report

VC investment in Indian startups declines by 76.4% YoY in H1 2023: Report

Layoffs continue at startups; funding winter, macro uncertainty to blame

Noida-based startup has built navigation system of Isro's Pragyan rover

How Ati Motors' autonomous robots are disrupting the logistics sector

Funding spring for startups may return in next 12 months, say analysts

Corporate governance issue wake-up call for startups: Shantanu Deshpande

BiofuelCircle collaborates with ISB to strengthen country's forest economy

Topics :RoboticsStartupsfundings

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 12:09 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story