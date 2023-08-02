Home / Companies / Start Ups / Cashfree Payments rebrands Zecpe, a one-click checkout platform, as Ecom360

Cashfree Payments rebrands Zecpe, a one-click checkout platform, as Ecom360

Ecom360 aims to address core problems of D2C businesses by improving checkout and payment processes

Payments and banking technology firm Cashfree Payments on Wednesday announced the rebranding of its subsidiary Zecpe to Ecom360. The entity addresses end-to-end growth challenges that direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses face.  

Cashfree Payments acquired Zecpe, a one-click checkout company, in February this year. With the rebranding exercise, Ecom360 aims to address a broader set of core problems that D2C businesses face.

Currently, the company is working with 1,500 D2C brands.

D2C businesses face issues such as complex checkout, lack of order tracking, inventory management hurdles, and returns on cash-on-delivery (COD) orders.

The company added that D2C businesses lack the capability of a “refined e-commerce journey” that Indian customers who shop online are familiar with.  

“The D2C and e-commerce sector in India has grown and expanded to remarkable heights and we anticipate that it will continue to do so. At the same time, we are aware of the numerous issues these D2C companies face as they expand,” said Hriday Agarwal, general manager, Ecom360 by Cashfree Payments. “With Ecom360 by Cashfree Payments, we hope to address the growth difficulties faced by D2C and e-commerce enterprises, including improving checkout and payment processes and enabling them to provide seamless pre- and post-order experiences for customers.”

Cashfree Payments works with over 300,000 businesses with payment collections, vendor payouts, wage payouts, bulk refunds, expense reimbursements, loyalty and rewards.

“We are excited to introduce Ecom360 to D2C merchants in India, providing a comprehensive solution to address all their end-to-end growth challenges,” said Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder at Cashfree Payments, adding that the company aimed to revolutionise e-commerce for businesses.


First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 1:17 PM IST

