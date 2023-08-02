Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a seven per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in July in its total cargo volumes to 34 million metric tonnes (MMT).According to a press release by the company, the growth was observed across all cargo segments, including containers (23 per cent), and liquid & gas (27 per cent).The company's logistics volumes continue to record a significant jump with year-to-date (YTD) rail volumes of 178,689 TEUs (20 per cent YoY) and general purpose wagon investment scheme (GPWIS) volumes of 5.77 MMT (39 per cent YoY).Also Read: After a string of tail strike incidents, IndiGo modifies proceduresBetween April and July, the APSEZ handled 135.4 MMT of total cargo, implying a strong growth of 11 per cent YoY.Last month, the APSEZ had announced that the company handled its highest-ever quarterly cargo volume of 101.4 MMT in the three months ended June 2023, showing a growth of 11.5 per cent YoY.Adani Ports has six ports and terminals on the west coast — Mundra, Dahej, Tuna, and Hazira in Gujarat; Mormugao in Goa; and Dighi in Maharashtra.Also Read: Ambuja Cements to acquire majority stake in Sanghi Industries: ReportsThe company operates five ports and terminals on the east coast — Dhamra in Odisha; Gangavaram, and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; and Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu.