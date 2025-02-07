Cognida.ai raises $15 million to transform enterprise AI adoption

Cognida.ai, a firm that provides artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for enterprises, said it has closed a $15 million Series A funding round, led by Nexus Venture Partners.

The funding will accelerate Cognida’s efforts to expand its AI solution library across key industries and advance the development of its Zunō agentic AI platform. It will also support the growth of AI implementation teams to meet increasing demand from enterprises worldwide.

“Enterprise AI adoption has reached its tipping point,” said Feroze Mohammed, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Cognida. “While 87 per cent of enterprises are investing in AI, only 20 per cent successfully deploy solutions into production. We are uniquely positioned to close the divide between ambition and achievement in integrating AI into everyday business processes. We’ve honed the expertise, tools, and delivery model needed to navigate the complexities of AI adoption. This investment validates our approach of delivering measurable return on investment (ROI) through practical AI solutions, leading the next wave of AI services companies.”

In a market where 80 per cent of AI projects fail and implementation typically takes six to eight months, Cognida said it has cracked the code on enterprise AI adoption through its Zunō accelerator platform and industry-specific solutions. The firm said it is consistently delivering implementations in 10–12 weeks with measurable ROI.

“AI’s mainstream adoption requires specialised service providers who can bridge the gap between cutting-edge capabilities and practical applications,” said Anup Gupta, managing director at Nexus Venture Partners. “We are impressed with Cognida.ai’s strong traction and innovative approach, with a clear focus on practical AI solutions.”

Successful enterprise AI needs a hybrid model that combines specialised services, software, and a co-creation approach to tackle real-world integration and compliance challenges.

“When we considered our ambitious slate of projects, we needed a partner with a deep commitment to excellence, strong engineering expertise, and the ability to bring top-tier talent to our AI, digital engineering, and data initiatives,” said Joe Montalto, chief operating officer (COO) and chief information officer (CIO) of The Phia Group. “Partnering with Cognida has been a smart and productive decision. Their Zunō platform and co-creation approach have enabled us to innovate and deliver transformative AI solutions, driving measurable success across multiple initiatives.”

A Vinod, CIO of Clopay, a garage door manufacturer, said the firm’s digital transformation journey has significantly enhanced the customer experience. “As we continue to harness AI solutions to transform our products and services, Cognida.ai has proven to be our trusted partner with their practical approach to AI implementation,” said Vinod. “They bring not only deep AI expertise but also a strong understanding of manufacturing operations, data integration, and business processes.”