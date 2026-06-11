Coram AI raises $35 million to bring autonomous tech to security

Modern physical security teams face increased threats, fewer staff and more systems to keep track of. Most software is siloed and requires on-site monitoring to be effective. Video, access control, visitor logs and emergency response sit in separate tools, so investigating one incident means stitching them together manually. Coram centralises those workflows in a single AI platform, without requiring teams to replace the cameras and infrastructure they already own.

Coram AI was co-founded by Jain, former head of autonomy for Lyft’s self-driving division and an engineering leader at Zoox, and Peter Ondruska, head of AI research at Lyft and later at Toyota’s Woven division after Toyota acquired Lyft’s self-driving technology in 2021. After years of building AI systems that help vehicles understand the physical world and prevent accidents before they happen, they saw an opportunity to bring the same advances in AI perception and decision-making to physical security, an industry that remains heavily dependent on manual monitoring and fragmented software despite growing operational complexity and risk.