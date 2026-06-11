Coram AI raises $35 million to bring autonomous tech to security

“Physical security is one of the largest industries yet to be transformed by modern AI,” said Allan Jean-Baptiste, co-founder and managing partner at Ansa Capital and a Coram board member. “Coram’s rapid growth demonstrates that organisations are looking for more than cameras and monitoring tools. They want intelligence that helps them operate more safely, efficiently and proactively.”
“Coram AI's hardware-enabled software anchors intelligence in first-party data to deliver capabilities far beyond what traditional security systems can offer,” said Marcus Ryu, general partner at Battery Ventures and a board member at Coram.
The market response has been strong. More than 1,500 sites across the US and Canada, including Fortune 500 companies, 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, Hershey’s Ice Cream, World YMCA, Lakepointe Church, major school districts, healthcare providers, manufacturers and municipalities rely on Coram to modernise security operations using infrastructure they already own.