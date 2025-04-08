Decentro partners Singapore firm DigiAlly for South Asia expansion

Financial infrastructure firm Decentro partnered Singapore-based fintech DigiAlly to ramp up presence in Southeast Asia, launching a business credit underwriting solution.

The partnership will enable the Bengaluru-based company to enter global markets such as Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, Australia, The Philippines, Indonesia, and deepen presence in India.

Decentro launched a unified business financial intelligence suite that enables companies in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector to analyse financial reports and trade history. It also allows verification of data into a single sheet.

The tech stack business credit infrastructure supports small and medium enterprise (SME) financing, invoice factoring, and cross-border trade.

“While most (lenders) have transactional data, they may not have specific information such as full company financials, goods and services tax (GST) invoices, company director list and their own credit scores, among others. These factors can enable better underwriting decisions for a lender,” Rohit Taneja, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Decentro, told Business Standard. He said that a partnership with a company headquartered overseas can streamline compliance requirements across countries. “Our collaboration with Decentro brings together the best of infrastructure and intelligence. With our credit and trade data combined with Decentro’s platform-first approach, we’re making real-time, AI-powered business insights available to financial players across Southeast Asia,” Shrikant Patil, CEO of DigiAlly said.