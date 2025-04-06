Home / Companies / Start Ups / Nykaa expects strong growth in Q4 FY25, beauty vertical leads charge

The company's revenue growth for FY25 is also expected to be in the mid-20 per cent range

Nykaa pointed to its investments in customer acquisition, expansion of store count, and strong retail performance of home‐grown and acquired brands as factors that led to sustained growth momentum
FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent firm of fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, on Sunday said it expects continued growth in the final quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25), with consolidated net revenue likely to increase in the low to mid-20 per cent range year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
The company’s revenue growth for FY25 is also expected to be in the mid-20 per cent range.
 
“Nykaa’s full financial year FY25 revenue growth is estimated to be at similar levels in the mid-twenties, indicating consistent growth across all quarters of FY25,” the company said in a statement.
 
Mentioning that the beauty vertical will continue to be a major growth driver, the company said, “The GMV (gross merchandise value) growth for the beauty vertical is expected to remain significantly ahead of the industry at low thirties.”
 
Nykaa pointed to its investments in customer acquisition, expansion of store count, and strong retail performance of home‐grown and acquired brands as factors that led to sustained growth momentum. The company expanded its retail network by adding 19 stores in Q4 FY25.
 
Overall, the company projects comparatively lower net revenue growth for Q4 FY25 than in Q3 FY25. “The net revenue growth is expected to be lower due to muted performance of Nykaa Fashion-owned brands and lower content-related activity in Q4 FY25, which typically peaks in the third quarter,” the company added.
 
In Q3 FY25, the company reported a sharp 51.3 per cent rise in its net profit on the back of healthy festival sales. The net profit came in at Rs 26.41 crore, against Rs 17.45 crore in the year-ago period.
 
First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

