Delhi or Bengaluru? Another CEO gives verdict on best city for startups

The debate over whether Delhi or Bengaluru offers a better startup ecosystem has been reignited by recent comments from Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal. At a recent event, Goyal challenged the common belief that Bengaluru is essential for entrepreneurial success, suggesting that one doesn’t need to be based there to build a successful business. His remarks have sparked further discussion, with other industry leaders sharing their views.

Shantanu Deshpande, CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, has now entered the conversation, asserting that Delhi is a better place for business growth than Bengaluru. In an interview with YouTuber Ishan Sharma, Deshpande claimed that Delhi is "1,000 per cent" more favourable for launching a business. He explained that Delhi’s focus on substance over appearance makes it a more suitable environment for entrepreneurs. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Deshpande elaborated on his stance, stating that while Bengaluru is often equated to US’ Silicon Valley due to its concentration of innovative startups, Delhi supports more consistent, high-quality ventures. “The average high-quality business has more chances of coming out of Delhi than Bengaluru,” he remarked, noting that Delhi’s startup ecosystem emphasises steady, sustainable growth rather than following the latest trends.

Success of startups not dependent on location

Deepinder Goyal, meanwhile, noted that he hadn’t visited Bengaluru since 2017, underscoring that the success of an entrepreneur does not depend on location. "You don't need to come here to build a startup. That's just what people here think, but it's not the case," he said, adding that his own company, Zomato, has thrived while operating from Gurgaon.

Discussing Bengaluru’s startup culture, Deshpande described it as driven by what he termed “froth”—a focus on attention-grabbing innovations. While he acknowledged the innovative work emerging from Bengaluru, he argued that Delhi’s business environment prioritises depth and substance, which he sees as a significant advantage for entrepreneurs.

When asked to clarify his use of the term "froth," Deshpande explained, "Froth means people who are after shiny, new objects. Bangalore is very similar to Silicon Valley. There are much higher chances of very disruptive businesses coming out of Bangalore than Delhi."

Stronger business culture in Delhi

Drawing on his own experience, Deshpande highlighted the strength of Delhi’s talent pool. He pointed to major companies like Zomato, Paytm, and Snapdeal as providing a strong base of talent for new ventures. In contrast, he described Bengaluru and Pune as cities more focused on service industries, arguing that Delhi’s business culture is stronger and more supportive of entrepreneurial growth.

Deshpande, who has faced criticism in the past for encouraging young employees to work 18-hour days, noted that his company has benefited from the resources available in Delhi. “Delhi has a very strong business culture,” he said, citing this as a major factor in the city’s advantage over other startup hubs.