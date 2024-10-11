J&K polls: Four Independent MLAs help NC cross majority mark. Top updates

Four Independent MLAs on Thursday pledged their support to the National Conference (NC), helping the party surpass the majority threshold in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Omar Abdullah announced that four of the seven Independent MLAs have aligned with the NC, increasing the party’s strength to 46 members. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NC recently emerged as the largest party in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections , securing 42 seats. With its allies, the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), winning six and one seat respectively, the NC now holds a clear majority. J&K Assembly: Latest updates 1. Omar Abdullah stated that discussions are ongoing with the Congress, which has been given a day to decide on supporting the National Conference in forming the government.

2. On Thursday, Omar Abdullah was unanimously chosen as the leader of the National Conference legislative group, according to NC president Farooq Abdullah.

3. Omar Abdullah expressed his gratitude to NC legislators for selecting him as their leader, allowing him to claim the right to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

4. Congress MLAs will meet on Friday afternoon in Srinagar under JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra to choose the Congress Legislature Party Leader. The selected name will be forwarded for final approval by the party’s high command.

5. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) accused the NC and CPI(M) of misconduct after the election results. Iltija Mufti, who lost the Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat to NC's Bashir Veeri, claimed that NC workers were harassing female PDP members.

6. Omar Abdullah highlighted that the NC-Congress government's first priority will be to pass a resolution seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

7. The NC-Congress government aims to bridge regional divides within Jammu and Kashmir and foster trust among the Hindu community, Farooq Abdullah stated on Wednesday.

8. In the 90-seat Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 29 seats, the PDP secured three, and the People's Conference and the Aam Aadmi Party each won one seat. Additionally, seven Independent candidates were elected in the Union Territory.

(With agency inputs)