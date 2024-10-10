Beyond business: How Ratan Tata batted for Indian startup ecosystem

Tata Sons’ Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata was known as much for his business acumen as for his philanthropy. However, a lesser-known fact was his stellar track record when it came to startup investment.
Tata had, over the years, invested in several successful startups, having famously said that he viewed these investments as a “learning experience”.
Over the last decade, the silver-haired tycoon backed the likes of Paytm, Ola and Snapdeal.
Starting out as a mobile recharge platform, Paytm went on to lead a digital revolution in the country and became the fintech major that it is today.
Ola – the homegrown competitor to global ride-hailing major Uber – has today evolved into a company with three subsidiaries, namely ‘Krutrim’, its AI offshoot, Ola Electric, its electric vehicle business, and the original Ola Cabs.
Tata had an eye for talent and the conviction to invest in it, whatever the age of that talent be.
An avid dog lover, he once received a letter from a design engineer at Tata Elxsi with a proposal to start a venture that would create collars for street dogs to prevent fatalities among them.
The engineer was Shantanu Naidu, who would go on to become one of Tata's closest aides and the youngest general manager at Tata Trust. The friendship eventually led to Ratan Tata investing in Naidu's startup, Goodfellows, which is aimed at assisting senior citizens.
Tata invested in as many as 40 new-age Indian startups across sectors. These include eyewear brand Lenskart, baby products brand Firstcry, services platform Urban Company, and business-to-business marketplace Moglix.
Indian startups Ratan Tata invested in
|Company
|Sector
|Lenskart
|Internet first brand offering eyewear for men, women and kids
|Urban Company
|App-based platform for multiple local services
|FirstCry
|Online retailer offering multi-category baby products
|Ola
|App-based platform for booking ride-hailing services
|Ola Electric
|Developer of electric scooters
|Moglix
|B2B marketplace platform offering industrial goods
|Snapdeal
|Online marketplace platform offering multi-category consumer products
|Curefit
|Online platform offering multiple fitness and wellness services
|Upstox
|App-based trading platform for stocks
|NestAway
|Online marketplace to book rental properties
|CashKaro
|Web-based platform offering cashback and coupon offers from eCommerce portals
|Tracxn
|Online market intelligence platform offering private market data
|Lybrate
|Online multispecialty telemedicine platform
|Zivame
|Internet-first brand offering women's apparel and inner-ware
|Paytm Mall
|App-based marketplace offering multi-category consumer products
|YourStory
|Online publisher of content for the promotion of entrepreneurial ecosystems
|Tork Motors
|Manufacturer of electric motorcycles
|Ampere Vehicles
|Manufacturer of multi-category electric-vehicles
|SnapBizz
|Tech-based POS solutions for offline retailers
|LetsVenture
|Fundraising platform focused on startups
|QikPod
|Locker network provider for e-commerce deliveries
|Invictus Oncology
|Developer of chemotherapeutics conjugated with antibodies for the treatment of cancer
|Axio
|Developer of biomaterials-based medical devices for wound care
|Teabox
|Online platform offering tea
|Niki
|Provider of an AI-based automated order-taking app for concierge services
|ThePrint
|Online platform offering multi category news
|BOHECO
|Provider of cannabis-derived nutritional and wellness products
|Team Indus
|Developing and building space rovers
|MapMyGenome
|Provider of personal genetic testing and diagnostics provider
|DogSpot.in
|Online shopping platform offering multi-category food products for dogs
|Bollant Industries
|Manufacturer of biodegradable and disposable packaging products
|MadRat Games
|Private label manufacturer of activity-based learning games for kids
|Goodfellows
|Provider of companionship platform for senior citizens
|Kaaryah
|Online private label brand for women's formal wear
|BlueStone
|Internet first brand offering subscription-based precious jewelry
|Karkinos Healthcare
|Provider of a comprehensive cancer care platform for various oncology services
|HolaChef
|Online curated marketplace for chef prepared meals
|Repos
|App-based platform offering fuel delivery solutions
|iKure
|Provider of a population health management platform for primary healthcare
|Mailit
|Provider of integrated logistics & mailroom management solutions
Source: Tracxn