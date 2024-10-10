Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Beyond business: How Ratan Tata batted for Indian startup ecosystem

He once said he viewed these investments as a 'learning experience'

Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata (Credit: @RNTata2000)
Aryaman Gupta Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 1:13 AM IST
Tata Sons’ Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata was known as much for his business acumen as for his philanthropy. However, a lesser-known fact was his stellar track record when it came to startup investment.

Tata had, over the years, invested in several successful startups, having famously said that he viewed these investments as a “learning experience”.

Over the last decade, the silver-haired tycoon backed the likes of Paytm, Ola and Snapdeal. 

Starting out as a mobile recharge platform, Paytm went on to lead a digital revolution in the country and became the fintech major that it is today.

Ola – the homegrown competitor to global ride-hailing major Uber – has today evolved into a company with three subsidiaries, namely ‘Krutrim’, its AI offshoot, Ola Electric, its electric vehicle business, and the original Ola Cabs.

Tata had an eye for talent and the conviction to invest in it, whatever the age of that talent be.

An avid dog lover, he once received a letter from a design engineer at Tata Elxsi with a proposal to start a venture that would create collars for street dogs to prevent fatalities among them. 

The engineer was Shantanu Naidu, who would go on to become one of Tata's closest aides and the youngest general manager at Tata Trust. The friendship eventually led to Ratan Tata investing in Naidu's startup, Goodfellows, which is aimed at assisting senior citizens. 

Tata invested in as many as 40 new-age Indian startups across sectors. These include eyewear brand Lenskart, baby products brand Firstcry, services platform Urban Company, and business-to-business marketplace Moglix.

Indian startups Ratan Tata invested in

Company Sector
Lenskart Internet first brand offering eyewear for men, women and kids
Urban Company App-based platform for multiple local services
FirstCry Online retailer offering multi-category baby products
Ola App-based platform for booking ride-hailing services
Ola Electric Developer of electric scooters
Moglix B2B marketplace platform offering industrial goods
Snapdeal Online marketplace platform offering multi-category consumer products
Curefit Online platform offering multiple fitness and wellness services
Upstox App-based trading platform for stocks
NestAway Online marketplace to book rental properties
CashKaro Web-based platform offering cashback and coupon offers from eCommerce portals
Tracxn Online market intelligence platform offering private market data
Lybrate Online multispecialty telemedicine platform
Zivame Internet-first brand offering women's apparel and inner-ware
Paytm Mall App-based marketplace offering multi-category consumer products
YourStory Online publisher of content for the promotion of entrepreneurial ecosystems
Tork Motors Manufacturer of electric motorcycles
Ampere Vehicles Manufacturer of multi-category electric-vehicles
SnapBizz Tech-based POS solutions for offline retailers
LetsVenture Fundraising platform focused on startups
QikPod Locker network provider for e-commerce deliveries
Invictus Oncology Developer of chemotherapeutics conjugated with antibodies for the treatment of cancer
Axio Developer of biomaterials-based medical devices for wound care
Teabox Online platform offering tea
Niki Provider of an AI-based automated order-taking app for concierge services
ThePrint Online platform offering multi category news
BOHECO Provider of cannabis-derived nutritional and wellness products
Team Indus Developing and building space rovers
MapMyGenome Provider of personal genetic testing and diagnostics provider
DogSpot.in Online shopping platform offering multi-category food products for dogs
Bollant Industries Manufacturer of biodegradable and disposable packaging products
MadRat Games Private label manufacturer of activity-based learning games for kids
Goodfellows Provider of companionship platform for senior citizens
Kaaryah Online private label brand for women's formal wear
BlueStone Internet first brand offering subscription-based precious jewelry
Karkinos Healthcare Provider of a comprehensive cancer care platform for various oncology services
HolaChef Online curated marketplace for chef prepared meals
Repos App-based platform offering fuel delivery solutions
iKure Provider of a population health management platform for primary healthcare
Mailit Provider of integrated logistics & mailroom management solutions

Source: Tracxn 
 

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

