Logistics startup Delhivery boosts capacity with Gateway Hub expansion

Logistics service provider Delhivery on Tuesday announced the expansion of its Chandigarh Gateway Hub. The expanded hub is part of the company's northern India network covering Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh, which includes a network of over 20 sorting centres and more than 360 delivery stations.

With the new infrastructure, Delhivery now offers 30 per cent more storage capacity to meet the region's needs and incorporates automation to handle shipment volumes with greater efficiency. It includes a Hub Conveyor Solution that helps sort both incoming and outgoing shipments, in addition to a cross-belt sorter for precise shipment processing, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Dingtang Tikhak, senior vice-president of regional hub operations at Delhivery, said: "Chandigarh and its surrounding region remain a core market for us. This expansion directly addresses the needs of local businesses, enabling them to deliver products faster to customers nationwide. Beyond facilitating commerce, the expansion will drive growth in supporting sectors like packaging, transportation and local last-mile logistics, creating jobs within the community. As we approach the festive season, this facility will elevate the customer experience by enabling fast and precise services." The facility, which is spread across a 2.35 lakh square feet area, also features 350 kW rooftop solar panels to reduce energy consumption and reliance on conventional energy sources. It also includes a 1,000-litre wastewater storage and reuse system to conserve water, using it for cleaning purposes within the hub.