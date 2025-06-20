MakeMyTrip raises $3.1 bn in APAC's biggest equity-bond deal since 2022

MakeMyTrip has raised $3.1 billion through equity and bond offerings, marking the Asia-Pacific region’s largest concurrent offering of equity follow-on and convertible notes since 2022, Kamal Yadav, head of investment banking at Morgan Stanley, said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

“On June 17, 2025, after the close, MakeMyTrip priced a $3.1 billion concurrent registered primary equity follow-on and 144A convertible bond (post-shoe). The primary equity follow-on offering of 18,400,000 ordinary equity shares was priced at $90 per share. The five-year convertible senior notes offering, at 0 per cent coupon and 35.0 per cent conversion premium, together represent APAC’s largest concurrent offering of equity follow-on and convertible notes since 2022,” Yadav wrote.

ALSO READ: Relief for travellers: Govt announces ₹3,000 annual toll pass on NHs The last major fundraise by an Indian internet company was Paytm’s $2.5 billion initial public offering in 2021. ALSO READ: MakeMyTrip to raise $2.5 bn to slash Trip.com's stake and voting power Morgan Stanley acted as lead-left bookrunner and stabilisation agent for the offerings. The US-based bank has been advising the travel firm on multiple financings and strategic engagements over the years. Proceeds from the fundraise will be used to buy back stake held by Trip.com Group Ltd, reducing the Chinese company’s holding to under 20 per cent from the current 45.34 per cent. Trip.com will continue to remain the largest minority shareholder in the company. The move comes amid allegations by EaseMyTrip.com’s founder Nishant Pitti that five out of 10 directors on the company’s board had ties with China—claims that the Nasdaq-listed company dismissed as “malicious and motivated”.