Amazon to invest ₹2,000 cr in India to expand logistics, boost safety

Amazon plans to invest more than ₹2,000 crore (about $233 million) in its Indian operations network in 2025, in a move aimed at strengthening logistics capabilities and boosting safety standards across the country.
The investment will be directed towards expanding and modernising the e-commerce giant’s infrastructure, enhancing employee safety and wellness initiatives, and developing advanced technologies to streamline its fulfilment network.
The planned outlay highlights Amazon’s broader ambition to operate what it calls India’s “safest, fastest, and most reliable” logistics network. The company said the new capital commitment builds on a series of prior investments that have enabled it to service every deliverable postal code in the country.
“For over a decade now in India, we have been focused on building the best-in-class logistics infrastructure—designed to deliver with safety, speed, scale, and reliability for our customers across the country,” said Abhinav Singh, Vice-President - Operations, Amazon India and Australia. “These latest investments reflect our commitment to continually expand and upgrade our operations across our fulfilment, sortation and delivery network.”
India remains a critical growth market for Amazon, which continues to face intense competition from rivals like Walmart-owned Flipkart, Reliance’s JioMart and the Tata Group.
Also Read
Amazon plans to use the investment in India to launch new sites and upgrade existing facilities across its fulfilment, sortation, and delivery network. The move is aimed at boosting processing capacity, speeding up order fulfilment, and improving overall operational efficiency.
The facilities—both new and existing—will feature energy-efficient systems and state-of-the-art technology. Amazon says its fulfilment centres are designed for accessibility, with ongoing improvements in cooling, safety measures, and rest areas to support employee well-being and create an inclusive work environment.
The investment highlights Amazon’s strategy to deepen its logistics footprint in India, enhance customer experience, empower sellers, and support local economic growth.
Amazon will continue investing in initiatives to support the health and financial well-being of employees and associates across its India operations. Key programmes include Ashray, which offers rest points for delivery personnel; Samridhi, focused on financial education; Pratidhi, a scholarship programme for associates’ children; and Sushruta, addressing truck drivers’ healthcare needs.
The company also provides on-site first aid and insurance cover for associates. It has launched a nationwide campaign to offer free health check-ups to over 80,000 delivery partners by the end of 2025.
Amazon is also boosting on-road safety with tech-driven alerts for speed and rest, route optimisation tools, and a new Helmet Adherence App to ensure helmet use. It is also streamlining driver onboarding, enhancing the Driver app for greater transparency and benefits, and simplifying delivery workflows with improved navigation and verification features.