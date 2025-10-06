Monday, October 06, 2025 | 06:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / RBI dollar sale holds rupee steady near record low amid strong bids

RBI dollar sale holds rupee steady near record low amid strong bids

Rupee closed flat at 88.78 per dollar on Monday as RBI sold dollars to counter strong FPI demand and global dollar strength after the euro's fall

Rupee

The local currency has remained flat with values unchanged in October so far.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee traded in a narrow range on Monday, hovering near its record low of 88.81 per dollar, likely due to intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said dealers.
 
The local currency settled flat against Friday at 88.78 per dollar.
 
“The dollar was well bid by FPIs who continued taking funds out of the country and making the RBI protect the 88.80 levels for now, as the dollar index too rose with the euro falling after the resignation of the French prime minister in just one day of his taking office,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
 
 
“Rupee may soon touch 89 if trade tensions are not solved as FPIs continue to sell Indian stocks and take money out to markets which are making new highs,” he added.
 
Tata Capital IPO inflows fail to ease dollar demand

Also Read

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee closes near record lows amid higher dollar; ends flat at 88.79/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 10 Rs

Rupee rises on likely IPO-related foreign inflows; opens higher at 88.75/$

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee ends lower after flat start; closes near record low at 88.78/$

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee opens firm at 88.68/$; analysts see momentum in favour of dollar

Rupee

Rupee rises to 88.69/$ as MPC holds rates; RBI to 'closely watch' currency

 
Market participants said that dollar inflows from expected Tata Capital IPO-related subscriptions did not materialise or were likely absorbed by market demand. Tata Capital opened its IPO for subscription on Monday, aiming to raise up to ₹15,511 crore, the largest issue in the non-banking financial sector this year. The offering will be followed by LG Electronics India’s IPO on Tuesday, which plans to raise ₹11,600 crore.
 
The dollar index was up by 0.73 per cent at 98.43. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.
 
“There was demand for dollars among importers. On the other side, the RBI was selling dollars, that’s why the rupee was in a narrow range,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
 
Rupee depreciation steady in FY26 and calendar year
 
The rupee has depreciated by 3.74 per cent in the current financial year so far, while it has witnessed a 3.58 per cent decline in the current calendar year.
 
The local currency has remained flat with values unchanged in October so far.

More From This Section

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer

NITI Aayog CEO confident of early India-US trade pact, urges lower tariffs

PMI, PMI INDIA

Softening in demand slows services sector in September, PMI falls to 60.9

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI pared back forward-dollar short position to $53 billion in August

Services PMI

India's services PMI eases to 60.9 in Sep amid weak international demand

World Bank's South Asia Chief Economist Franziska Ohnsorge

Kautilya Conclave: AI boosting services exports, says World Bank economist

Topics : Rupee Rupee vs dollar Indian rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon