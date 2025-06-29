Zomato's Goyal launches LAT Aerospace; eyes regional flying segment

Deepinder Goyal, co-founder of the food delivery platform Zomato, is now eyeing the regional air travel segment with a new aviation startup — LAT Aerospace. In a post on the social networking platform LinkedIn, co-founder Surobhi Das said the duo plans to make regional air travel more affordable and accessible.

“While building Zomato and flying across India, Deepinder and I kept circling back to the same question: Why is regional air travel still so broken — expensive, infrequent, and mostly out of reach unless you live in a metro?” Das, who was earlier associated with Zomato, wrote in the post.

According to media reports, the startup has raised $50 million, of which $20 million is from Goyal. ALSO READ: Rapido pilots food delivery in Bengaluru; analysts see limited impact While Goyal has managed to create a new segment in food delivery, how successful he will be in aviation remains to be seen. Das highlighted that the country’s aviation potential is not fully utilised. “India has more than 450 airstrips — but only nearly 150 see commercial flights. That means nearly two-thirds of our aviation potential is being wasted. Meanwhile, millions in Tier-II and Tier-III cities spend hours — sometimes days — travelling by road or rail.”