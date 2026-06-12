Equal AI raises $30 mn to expand AI-powered assistant platform in India

“When we raised our Series A, we were a young company with a simple conviction: that secure, consent-driven data sharing can unlock new opportunities for every Indian,” said Keshav Reddy, founder, Equal. “The decision of Prosus Ventures and Tomales Bay to deepen this partnership is both a vote of confidence and a responsibility, and we intend to keep earning it. We are building Equal for the long term, and for every Indian.”

The Call AI Assistant product helps users block spam, understand caller intent, take actions on the user's behalf, and complete end-to-end tasks. In just a few months, more than a million Indians have made it part of their lives, using it to screen spam calls, understand who is on the other end of the line, and reclaim hours of their week. The firm is now extending its features beyond calls into concierge, shopping, financial services, communications and lifestyle services.