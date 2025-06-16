Blinkit, Zepto resume operations in Maharashtra after FDA licence clearance

Blinkit and Zepto have managed to restart operations from their recently closed centres by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration. Quick commerce playersandhave managed to restart operations from their recently closed centres by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration.

Zomato's quick commerce arm, Blinkit, has secured the required licence to restart operations at its Balewadi dark store in Pune. Operations were paused last week after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked the company to shut down the dark store as it had been storing, distributing and selling food items without a licence.

Responding to Business Standard queries, a Blinkit spokesperson said, “We are adhering to all food safety regulations and will continue to strengthen our internal protocols. One of our dark stores in Pune that had to pause operations has also renewed its licence now.”

Earlier, a Maharashtra FDA official told this newspaper that the state authority had sent a letter to Blinkit and asked it not to operate the dark store until the required documents were submitted and a licence was granted. "Blinkit had submitted some documents and we had asked them to modify some documents and submit them again," Suresh Annapurna, Joint Commissioner at Maharashtra FDA, Pune region, had said. During the inspection, officials also identified improper food storage conditions. Along with Blinkit, quick commerce player Zepto also received regulatory clearance to resume operations at its Dharavi store in Mumbai last week.