From paperwork to passport: Atlys' digital leap in visa processing

Considering that long-postponed overseas holiday? While you might have secured an excellent deal on flight tickets and listed all the attractions to visit and even selected a prime accommodation at your destination, there's one hurdle you need to cross: obtaining a visa.

The visa application can be an intricate process, leaving many unsure of where to begin. Enter Atlys, the online visa application platform designed to simplify this task.



Established in 2020 by Mohak Nahta, an erstwhile engineer at Pinterest, Atlys commenced operations only in 2021. Since its inception, the start-up has facilitated approximately 215,000 visa applications for globetrotters.

"While I was at Pinterest, I had to travel to five countries within a month for work. I observed each nation had distinct visa processes, yet they required similar information from me. I aspired to standardise this procedure, giving birth to Atlys," Nahta shared with Business Standard.







Mohak Nahta, founder, Atlys Atlys offers a streamlined approach for customers worldwide to apply for visas online, ensuring timely receipt. The platform facilitates easier submissions by allowing users to employ phone cameras for document scans, and it offers comprehensive guidance throughout the application process. Additionally, the mobile application addresses other travel needs, such as tracking appointments, enabling passport photo captures at home, and offering secure storage for travel documentation.



"Our business model is transaction-based. We levy a service charge for each transaction," Nahta remarked.



India remains a pivotal market for Atlys, but the firm also caters to a substantial clientele in the US, the UK, and southeast Asia. "India is pivotal in our expansion strategy, but we also witness notable demand from other regions," he said.

In its nascent phase, Atlys has garnered significant attention from investors, supported by major names such as Peak XV Partners (formerly known as Sequoia Capital India ) and Elevation Capital.



The company recently procured $12 million in its Series A funding, contributed by Peak XV Partners and Elevation Capital. This round saw contributions from existing investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), the musical duo Chainsmokers, South Park Commons, Pinterest founders and others. In 2021, Atlys secured a seed round of $5 million.

Nahta believes that the heightened investor interest stems from the firm's customer-centric approach.



"Over the past six months, our growth rate has multiplied eight times. We strive to uphold our value proposition and prioritise customer satisfaction. As we remain steadfast in this commitment, growth is inevitable. A keen focus on customers invariably attracts investor interest," he elucidated.

The funds amassed will be channelled towards augmenting the platform's product suite for travellers, drawing in more customers, and enhancing the team through strategic hires.



In the realm of competition, Atlys is rivalled by Gurugram's Visa2Fly, which previously amassed $414,000 in a pre-seed round spearheaded by ODX (On Deck) and has also aligned with entities such as SpiceJet and Ixigo to amplify its outreach.

Nahta asserts a distinct edge over competitors, stating, "Our distinction lies in our unparalleled operational scale. While our backend boasts state-of-the-art technology, we've also fostered significant partnerships with governments globally. Atlys ensures Indians secure visas promptly for over 100 countries, slashing the application time to under three minutes."



