Home / Companies / Start Ups / GobbleCube secures $15 million to expand AI software for commerce

GobbleCube secures $15 million to expand AI software for commerce

Funding will support product development, AI capabilities, and hiring as GobbleCube expands its presence across global digital marketplaces

GobbleCube
premium
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 7:12 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
GobbleCube has raised $15 million in a Series A round led by Susquehanna Venture Capital, with participation from existing investors InfoEdge Ventures and Kae Capital.
 
Launched in September 2024 by a former core team from Blinkit, the Gurugram-based company develops software to help brands manage visibility, marketing, supply chains, and strategy across digital marketplaces.
 
The capital will primarily be used for product development, advancing AI capabilities, and team expansion to strengthen GobbleCube’s global GTM motion. The company will also continue expanding its presence across digital marketplaces, where it already supports over 30 platforms across India, MENA, and LATAM, with plans to expand into the US, China, and Southeast Asia.
 
“We’ve created GobbleCube to help brands navigate the shift in digital commerce,” said Manas Gupta, chief executive officer and co-founder of GobbleCube. “We’re excited to have Susquehanna on board as we scale this globally.”
 
This need is driven by a fundamental shift in digital commerce. As marketplaces become more distributed and hyperlocal, demand generation and fulfilment are increasingly interlinked, with multiple levers influencing each other in real time. Growth has become inherently state-dependent, where decisions need to be made in coordination across functions. GobbleCube agents address this by bringing these signals into a single operating layer, enabling teams to prioritise and act with greater speed and precision.
 
Since its commercial launch, GobbleCube has scaled rapidly, supporting over 400 brands across both enterprise and D2C segments and growing 10x in the last year. The platform is now embedded within the systems of 45 large CPG enterprises, including Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Nivea, Tata Consumer Products, ITC, Godrej, Beiersdorf, MTR, L'Oréal, and Hershey’s, among others.
 
“As commerce becomes more interconnected and instantaneous, brands need a new level of operational intelligence,” said Bhavanipratap Rana, investment advisor at Susquehanna VC. “GobbleCube’s 'state-aware' operating layer provides exactly that, bridging the gap between marketing and supply chain workflows.”
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Fintechs scale RuPay co-branded cards as UPI credit gains traction

India's ₹10,000 crore startup FoF 2.0 expands scope, targets deep tech

Masters' Union launches ₹100 crore fund to back founders under 25

EV fleet operator TrEV raises ₹3.65 crore in maiden funding round

Premium

Nearly 86% startups increase AI spend, says Elevation Capital report

Topics :StartupStartup fundingCompany Newsartifical intelligenceInfoEdge

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story