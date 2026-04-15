GobbleCube secures $15 million to expand AI software for commerce

“We’ve created GobbleCube to help brands navigate the shift in digital commerce,” said Manas Gupta, chief executive officer and co-founder of GobbleCube. “We’re excited to have Susquehanna on board as we scale this globally.”

This need is driven by a fundamental shift in digital commerce. As marketplaces become more distributed and hyperlocal, demand generation and fulfilment are increasingly interlinked, with multiple levers influencing each other in real time. Growth has become inherently state-dependent, where decisions need to be made in coordination across functions. GobbleCube agents address this by bringing these signals into a single operating layer, enabling teams to prioritise and act with greater speed and precision.