Home / Companies / Start Ups / IIMA Ventures to back 30 deep-tech startups with Rs 40 crore fund

IIMA Ventures to back 30 deep-tech startups with Rs 40 crore fund

In August 2023, both institutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a jointly funded initiative with equal contributions from each side

startup funding investment
A few companies funded under the partnership include fabless semiconductor startup Morphing Machines, aerospace startup Nabhdrishti Aerospace, and clean energy startup Cancrie
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 8:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IIMA Ventures, a technology-focused investment platform, aims to invest in 30 deep-tech startups from a ₹40 crore corpus under its partnership with Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi). 
 
The platform has invested in 5-7 companies so far, and will invest the remaining in the next 18 months, according to Priyanka Agarwal Chopra, managing partner and chief executive officer (CEO), IIMA Ventures.
 
IIMA Ventures and Sidbi signed a memorandum of understanding in August 2023 to establish a jointly-funded initiative with equal contributions. “We started making investments in the beginning of last year,” Chopra said.
 
Companies funded under the initiative include fabless semiconductor startup Morphing Machines, aerospace startup Nabhdrishti Aerospace, and clean energy startup Cancrie. The average ticket size of investment is about $200,000, Chopra added.
 
Talking about future plans of IIMA Ventures, Chopra said, “We want to double down on the pre-seed stage, whether these are funds done in collaboration with organisations or our own funds. We also want to increase the pools of capital available to support startups in the zero to one stage.”
 
“As we remain committed to deep tech, IP (intellectual property)-driven innovations are of deep interest to us, and we will make a lot more investments this year,” the IIMA Ventures CEO added.

Also Read

Xindus raises $10 mn in Series A funding round to scale up operations

Startup Mahakumbh: 'India's rural, agri-tech startups lagging behind'

Why Indian startups are stuck in delivery while China races ahead in deep tech

Easy to criticise startups: Zepto CEO highlights impact after Goyal's jibe

Shift focus from grocery delivery to high-tech sectors: Goyal to startups

 
The platform has funded nearly 400 startups to date. “In these startups, pre-seed and seed stage, we have invested about $16-18 million cumulatively,” Chopra said further. It plans to invest in 40-50 startups in 2025 and is expecting 4-6 exits by the end of the year.
 
Overall, IIMA Ventures focuses on thematic areas of deep tech, digitisation, and climate tech. It has invested in space-tech startup Agnikul, flying-taxi startup The ePlane Company, insurance-tech startup Riskcovry, and clean-tech company Carbon Trail, among others.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EaseMyTrip CEO, Italy's deputy PM discuss India-Italy tourism ties

Premium

Datanomics: Top Indian companies continue to skimp on R&D spending

Logistics startup Xindus raises $10 mn for expansion in India-US corridor

US lender trustee Glas Trust denies allegations by Byju Raveendran

Premium

Byju Raveendran files FIR against former Byju's RPs, EY, and Glas Trust

Topics :StartupsTechnologySIDBI

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story