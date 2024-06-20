India ranks sixth globally in deeptech startup ecosystems: Nasscom

India is home to over 3,600 startups in the deeptech space and ranks sixth in the global deeptech ecosystem, said a recent Nasscom-Zinnov study.

Of the 3,600 deeptech startups, over 480 were established in CY23 alone, which is two times higher than in 2022, according to the report titled ‘India's Deeptech Dawn: Forging Ahead’.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report further said that over 100 deeptech firms have developed intellectual property or innovative solutions in new domains.

Notably, 74 per cent of the deeptech startups established in 2023 have concentrated on Artificial Intelligence (AI), a significant increase from 62 per cent in the period from 2014 to 2022, according to the report.

Though the country is being seen as the hub for global AI talent and the largest pool of developers, when it comes to deeptech, it is at sixth position.

“For India to be in the top three deeptech startups ecosystem, key areas that need support are access to patient capital for deeptech startups to build and scale their products, strong research and development (R&D) partnerships with academia for next-generation innovation, streamlining government procurement for startups to build India-specific solutions, and implementation of the deeptech policy that was tabled in 2023,” said Kritika Murugesan, head of Nasscom Deeptech.

According to the report, in CY23, Indian deeptech startups witnessed a dip of 77 per cent in funding compared to last year and secured $850 million in investments.

“Both early and late-stage deals have witnessed a reduction of over 60 per cent this year. This downturn is primarily attributed to smaller average investment sizes at both the seed and late stages, with investors remaining cautious largely due to the extended gestation periods typical of these ventures. 31 M&A deals were reported in CY23, a decline of about 45 per cent as focus shifted to accelerating tech capabilities that provide the AI edge,” said the report.

Another trend that the report notes is an increased thrust on building solutions that are sector-focused in the deeptech startup ecosystem.

The report highlights four sectors to be of strategic importance, including space and defence, healthcare, automotive, and industrial manufacturing, where more than 500 startups were found to be building solutions for electrification, industrial robotics, surveillance and drones, satellite imagery, propulsion systems, cancer diagnostics, among others.

Further, more than 110 deeptech startups were incepted in emerging hubs in 2023—a twofold increase from 2022 and the highest growth in the last five years—driven by an expanding talent pool, cost advantage, supportive ecosystems, and proactive policies enhancing innovation in these areas, said the report.