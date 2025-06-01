Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zepto's food business licence cancelled in Dharavi over 'poor hygiene'

Maharashtra FDA suspends Zepto's food business licence in Dharavi after inspection reveals severe hygiene violations and non-compliance with food safety norms

Zepto

Zepto's licence will remain suspended until full compliance is achieved and verified by the licensing authority. (Photo: Reuters)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reportedly suspended the food business licence of Kiranakart Technologies, the parent company of quick-commerce platform Zepto, following a surprise inspection at its Dharavi facility in Mumbai. 
 
According to an NDTV Profit report, the inspection uncovered multiple breaches of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011. The licence will remain suspended until full compliance is achieved and verified by the licensing authority.
 
The inspection reportedly revealed several alarming conditions that raised concerns about food safety and hygiene at the Dharavi facility. FDA officials found visible fungal growth on certain food items, products stored near clogged or stagnant water, and a failure to maintain required cold storage temperatures, the report said.
 
 
Inspectors noted that the premises had wet and filthy floors. Food items and raw materials were stored directly on the ground in a disorganised manner, which the FDA described as "unsanitary". Expired food products were not adequately segregated from non-expired stock, heightening the risk of unsafe food reaching consumers. 

“The establishment failed to comply with multiple licensing conditions,” NDTV profit cited an FDA official as saying. The official added that such lapses posed a potential health hazard to the public.
 
Following the site visit, Anupamaa Balasaheb Patil, Assistant Commissioner (Food), issued the suspension order under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2.1.8(4) of the 2011 regulations.
 
The order mandates that Zepto’s food business operations at the Dharavi facility remain suspended until all deficiencies are rectified and the site is cleared by the regulatory body.
 
At the time of filing of this report, Zepto has not issued any official statement in response to the FDA’s action.

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

