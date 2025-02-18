Singulr AI raises $10 mn led by Nexus Venture, Dell Technologies Capital

Singulr AI, an enterprise AI governance and security platform, said it has raised $10 million in seed financing, led by Nexus Venture Partners and Dell Technologies Capital, with participation from leading industry executives. It launched today with the general availability of its enterprise AI governance and security platform, already deployed across companies in the technology, finance, and healthcare sectors.

Founders Shiv Agarwal and Abhijit Sharma, who previously built Arkin Net (acquired by VMware), reunited the team to build Singulr. In just one year, they have gone from a concept to a generally available solution that integrates seamlessly into enterprise environments without requiring infrastructure changes.

"Companies are experiencing explosive growth in AI adoption across employees, partners, and vendors – but this surge comes with mounting security risks and costs,” said Shiv Agarwal, chief executive officer and co-founder of Singulr. “Through our extensive market research, we recognised that the broad use of generative AI technology is a complex problem needing an enterprise-grade solution to scale and secure. We started Singulr – to help enterprises rapidly adopt and operationalise powerful new AI technologies while managing costs and minimising risk."

The enterprise AI surge is real. In live customer environments, Singulr consistently discovers over 500 unique AI services and models in use, with many of them redundant. Over three out of four employees use unapproved “Shadow AI” tools, often linked to personal accounts that expose enterprise intellectual property (IP). This dynamic threat will force organisations to balance rapid AI deployment against security risks and rising costs. Further, the rise of agentic AI increases complexity, making enterprise-grade governance essential for scaling AI operations.

Using the Singulr AI platform, chief information officer (CIO) and IT operations teams can rationalise their AI service inventory and reduce unnecessary spending. Additionally, chief information security officer (CISO) and risk teams can streamline the onboarding of safe AI use cases while implementing granular policies to prevent data leakage and Shadow AI.

Jishnu Bhattacharjee, managing director at Nexus Venture Partners, said that AI is transforming business with a new technology stack, evolving usage patterns, and unprecedented risks. This is forcing companies to rethink how they handle security and governance. “The Singulr team has a proven track record of solving complex, enterprise-scale problems and is launching a proven solution that enables businesses to efficiently and safely harness AI’s potential,” said Bhattacharjee.

Raman Khanna, managing director at Dell Technologies Capital, said this is the year the enterprise moves from experimenting with AI to leveraging its potential for pivotal business challenges. However, he said this adoption brings complex operational and security challenges requiring a systems approach—from developer experience to endpoint defence.

“The Singulr team has a proven track record of taking on enterprise challenges at Arkin and VMware and is well-equipped to do so again,” said Khanna.