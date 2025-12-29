Milk, veggies among top-ordered items across metro cities: Zepto report

No matter the city, India ordered more milk than any other item in calendar year 2025, Zepto’s year-end trends report shows. After milk, fresh produce remained a close second, with tomatoes and onions consistently ranking among the top three items in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi’s National Capital Region (NCR).

While the data signals that consumers are increasingly relying on instant delivery for kitchen staples, the popularity of packaged snacks (Bingo chips, Lay’s Magic Masala) and beverages (Thums Up) was also evident on the quick commerce platform.

Top highlights

App opened: 3,46,41,64,197 times

Distance covered by delivery partners: 24,52,95,068 km

Fastest delivery: 48 seconds

Consumer savings: ₹17,000 crore

Top order: ₹1,89,900

Most-ordered items: City-level trends

Bengaluru

Nandini milk (8.8 million units)

Tomatoes (7.8 million units)

Bingo chips (2.1 million units) Mumbai Amul milk (9 million units)

Onions (5.1 million units)

Bisleri water (1.7 million units) Delhi NCR Amul fresh milk (7.2 million units)

Onions (2.7 million units)

Lay’s Magic Masala (2.3 million units) Hyderabad Heritage milk (5.6 million units)

Bingo! (2.6 million units)

Thums Up (1.46 million units) Items that stood out: City trends Bengaluru ordered 69,177 Type-C charging cables.

Mumbai consumed 7,84,637 litres of energy drinks.

Delhi NCR ordered 1,31,764 face masks.

North Delhi ordered 4,41,821 units of guavas and South Delhi ordered 3,18,552 units of avocados.

Hyderabad ate 65,105 kg of Osmania biscuits. Most clubbed items