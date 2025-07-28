Home / Companies / Start Ups / Drizz raises $2.7 million to automate mobile app testing with AI

Drizz, founded by ex-Amazon and Coinbase engineers, uses AI and computer vision to enable code-free mobile app testing and has raised $2.7 million to enhance its platform

Drizz Founders (L-R) - Partha Mohanty, Yash Varyani, Asad Abrar
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 7:12 PM IST
Drizz, a startup founded by former engineering leaders from Amazon, Coinbase, and Gojek, has closed a $2.7 million seed round to develop artificial intelligence that can test mobile applications by mimicking how humans interact with smartphone screens. 
Drizz uses computer vision technology to identify and interact with app elements without requiring traditional coding scripts. The funding round was led by Stellaris Venture Partners, with participation from Shastra VC and individual investors, including Anuj Rathi, former chief business officer at travel booking site Cleartrip, and Vaibhav Domkundwar. 
The company, founded by Asad Abrar, Partha Mohanty, and Yash Varyani, plans to use the capital to enhance its vision AI engine and expand its engineering team. 
“Every app team is accelerating with AI, but testing still lags behind,” said Asad Abrar, co-founder and chief executive officer of Drizz. “During my time as a product manager at Coinbase, locator-based tests broke with every UI shift, turning QA into a bottleneck. That frustration led us to build Drizz — an AI-native platform that keeps up with modern development and actually delivers confidence at scale.” 
 
Drizz helps developers and QA teams to write, run, and maintain end-to-end test coverage using plain English prompts instead of fragile code. It allows them to run tests across iOS and Android using one shared suite, generate test flows in natural language, and rely on self-healing automation that remains stable through UI changes.
 
“AI is fundamentally changing how software is built, tested, and deployed. In an era where more software needs to be shipped faster than ever, software quality has become the biggest bottleneck,” said Alok Goyal, partner at Stellaris Venture Partners. “Drizz is therefore tackling one of the most critical parts of the software development cycle with a unique, vision-first approach. By solving real QA pain points and bringing non-technical users into the loop, Drizz is reimagining mobile application testing with AI.”
 
In early deployments, Drizz said it has delivered over 97 per cent test accuracy and reduced test creation time by 10x, earning adoption from global unicorns and high engagement from developers.
 
“Where traditional testing may break, Drizz remains stable and flags bugs with detailed log intelligence that pinpoints the root cause. This ultimately saves testing teams both time and guesswork,” said Yash Varyani, co-founder and chief technology officer of Drizz.
 
“We want to redefine how quality software is shipped in the age of AI,” said Partha Mohanty, Drizz co-founder and head of product

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

