Origin India starts Bengaluru operations, plans $10 million funding

Bengaluru-based fresh-tech startup Origin India officially launched its operations in the city at a press event today. The firm said it guarantees delivery of over 250 varieties of fruits, vegetables, herbs, and exotic produce within 12 hours of harvest. Moreover, it plans to raise $10 million in funding in the next three months.

Origin introduces Omnichannel Pay, seamlessly integrating offline, online, and quick commerce delivery modes to cater to a diverse customer base. According to the company, there has been a growing trend towards online purchases of daily groceries, particularly fruits (63 per cent) and vegetables (57 per cent), which top the charts for preference. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“By delivering produce within 12 hours of harvest, we are reimagining how consumers experience fruits and vegetables—no more compromises on quality or variety. With over 250 options and our ‘Fresh or Nothing’ commitment, we are combining technology with direct farmer partnerships to not only ensure peak freshness but also drive meaningful impact for local farming communities,” said Prashanth Vasan, chief executive officer, Origin.

The fresh-tech platform aims to enhance customer experience through convenient delivery, consistent quality, and a wide selection of fresh produce. Leveraging predictive demand technology and direct partnerships with local farmers, Origin ensures quick delivery of fresh produce.

The brand currently offers next-day and same-day delivery in key city areas, with its app available on both Play Store and App Store. Origin will soon introduce 20-minute hyperlocal delivery and offline experience stores across city pockets.

Furthermore, Origin boasts about 15,000 farmers in its ecosystem and plans to hire about 10,000 more by December 2024. There are plans to hire 300 employees, raising its total workforce to 400 across operations, tech, procurement, marketing, and other divisions within the next two months. This expansion supports its goal of reaching 2.5 million active users in Bengaluru and nearby areas of Karnataka.

Origin plans to unveil 40 stores to handle around 400-500 orders per store in a couple of months. These stores will be coming up in Indiranagar, Jayanagar, HSR, Sarjapur, and other areas.