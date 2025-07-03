GobbleCube raises $3.5 million to expand AI tools for consumer brands

GobbleCube, a startup that provides AI tools for consumer brands, has raised $3.5 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by InfoEdge Ventures, with participation from existing investor Kae Capital. The Bengaluru-based company, which recently exited private beta, has reached $2 million in annual recurring revenue and onboarded more than 200 clients, including Reckitt, Tata Consumer, Nivea, and Johnson & Johnson.

With the new capital, GobbleCube plans to deepen its AI capabilities, expand platform coverage, and accelerate its global go-to-market motion.

ALSO READ: SoftBank aims to become top artificial super intelligence platform provider “As commerce goes hyperlocal, the real opportunity lies in enabling brands to engage consumers with precision and relevance at scale,” said Manas Gupta, Co-founder and CEO. “This isn’t just a marketing challenge; it’s a big-data problem that demands AI-first, productised solutions.”

GobbleCube was founded by Manas Gupta, Srikumar Nair, and Nitesh Jindal, former members of the Blinkit leadership team. The platform uses AI to help consumer brands identify revenue gaps and growth opportunities in hyperlocal markets. It has reported 2–3 times sales increases for clients ranging from D2C startups to large enterprises. Its AI platform analyses billions of locality-level data points to help brands move from retrospective analysis to predictive and action-oriented decisions—across pricing, planning, digital visibility, and performance marketing. “E-commerce and q-commerce are becoming increasingly complex, with brands needing to win at a hyperlocal and platform-specific level across marketplaces like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart,” said Kitty Agarwal, Partner at InfoEdge Ventures.