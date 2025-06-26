Home / Companies / Start Ups / Pine Labs plans ₹2,600 cr IPO; Peak XV, PayPal to trim stakes

Pine Labs plans ₹2,600 cr IPO; Peak XV, PayPal to trim stakes

Pine Labs files DRHP to raise ₹2,600 crore via fresh issue and OFS; proceeds to repay debt, expand globally, and invest in tech and digital checkout

Pine Labs
Pine Labs provides merchants with digital commerce solutions, enabling digital payments, integration with billing systems, loyalty programme management, and more.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 8:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fintech firm Pine Labs, in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), plans to raise ₹2,600 crore through a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 147.82 million shares.
 
Pine Labs may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹520 crore.
 
Investors such as Peak XV Partners, Actis, Macritchie, PayPal, Mastercard, AIM Investment Funds, and Madison India Opportunities IV, among others, are expected to partially exit through the OFS.
 
Pine Labs’ co-founder Lokvir Kapoor is offloading 3.76 million shares in the OFS.
 
Peak XV will pare down its stake by selling the largest chunk—39 million shares—in the OFS. PayPal and Mastercard will sell 11.50 million and 10.04 million shares, respectively.
 
Pine Labs chief executive officer (CEO) Amrish Rau’s pre-offer shareholding in the company stood at 2.35 per cent at the time of filing the DRHP. Peak XV Partners held a 20.35 per cent stake, followed by Temasek’s Macritchie at 7.1 per cent, PayPal at 6 per cent, Actis at 5.78 per cent, and Mastercard at 5.24 per cent.  ALSO READ: Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, 6 others buy 1.6% stake in Delhivery for ₹461 cr
 
Book running lead managers include Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley, Citi, JP Morgan, and Jefferies.
 
Pine Labs was last valued at $5 billion when it last raised capital in 2022
 
The company will utilise the net proceeds from the offer to repay borrowings availed by Pine Labs and its subsidiaries.
 
Proceeds will also be directed towards expanding its international presence through investments in subsidiaries such as Qwikcilver Singapore, Pine Payment Solutions Malaysia, and Pine Labs UAE, as well as procurement of digital checkout points and technology development initiatives.
 
For the nine-month period ended December 2024 (9MFY25), the company reported ₹1,208.1 crore in consolidated revenue from operations—up 23 per cent from ₹982 crore during the same period in 2023.  ALSO READ: MSME Credit top ₹40 trn; growth in active loans slowdown in FY25: CRIF
 
It posted a profit of ₹26.14 crore for 9MFY25, compared to a loss of ₹151.63 crore in 9MFY24, according to the DRHP.
 
Pine Labs provides merchants with digital commerce solutions, enabling digital payments, integration with billing systems, loyalty programme management, and more.
 
The company currently has over 9.15 lakh merchant partners.
 
Other listed peers in the market include Infibeam Avenues, One97 Communications (Paytm), and MobiKwik. Another fintech major, PhonePe, has also indicated plans for a potential IPO.  Net proceeds utilisation   
Type Net proceeds 
Re-payment/Pre-payment of borrowings Rs 870 crore
Investment in subsidiaries for international expansion Rs 60 crore
Investment in IT assets, procurement of digital check out points, etc Rs 760 crore
 
Source: Pine Labs DRHP  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aseem Infra to raise ₹2,500 crore in FY26, reduce bank funding share

AI-startup ShopOS raises $20 million from Binny Bansal-led 3STATE Ventures

India's digital economy is primed for significant expansion: Bessemer

Rapido offers metro ticketing in Delhi, sells 10K tickets per day

Premium

Data analytics firm Tredence bets on GenAI to fuel growth over next 5 yrs

Topics :Fintech sectorPine LabsOFS normsFintech regulations

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story