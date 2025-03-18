Protectt.ai secures Rs 76 crore from Bessemer to boost mobile app security

Protectt.ai, the mobile app cybersecurity and fraud control platform, has raised Rs 76 crore in its Series-A funding round, led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

The funds raised will be utilised to enhance its AI-driven mobile app security platform and accelerate product innovation. The investment will also support the development of new AI security solutions, nurture niche talent in cybersecurity, and aid the company’s global expansion initiatives in the US, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

“With the rapid surge in mobile cyber threats, the need for advanced security solutions has never been greater. Protectt.ai is committed to building cutting-edge AI-powered mobile app security solutions that safeguard businesses and consumers alike,” said Manish Mimani, founder and CEO of Protectt.ai. “This investment will enable us to enhance our technology, scale our operations, and expand into new geographies, reinforcing our position as a leader in mobile app security while ensuring hyper-growth.”

Protectt.ai offers a comprehensive suite of mobile app security solutions, designed to safeguard mobile apps from emerging cyber threats and fraud. It also serves as a global compliance hub for mobile app owners, helping them comply with regulations from entities such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and other regulatory bodies. This ensures alignment with international security standards by continuously monitoring defence configurations, threat events, and security postures, enabling seamless audits, regulatory adherence, and full visibility into the mobile app user journey. “Cybersecurity is a core area of focus for us, and Protectt.ai has demonstrated a strong ability to tackle evolving cyber threats through AI-first security solutions,” said Vishal Gupta, partner at Bessemer in India. “As mobile usage continues to rise, so do threats. Securing digital transactions and applications has therefore become a critical priority across industries. Protectt.ai’s innovative approach, coupled with its rapid growth trajectory, makes it a promising leader in the mobile threat defence space.”