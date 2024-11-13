Razorpay launches venture investment programme in partnership with VCs

Fintech player Razorpay on Wednesday launched the Razorpay Venture Investment Programme in collaboration with venture capital firms Peak XV and Lightspeed to invest in over 50 early-stage business-to-business (B2B) companies.

The company and its VC partners will invest in 10-15 early-stage startups every year, providing funding, technology, and leadership support to B2B startups across various stages of development.

Early-stage ventures could see potential fundraising of up to $1 million as part of the programme.

Bengaluru-based Razorpay is an omnichannel payments and banking platform that operates in the B2B space.

“With growing interest in supporting startups within this space, India is projected to welcome an additional 10-15 unicorns in the B2B sector over the next five years,” the company said in a statement.

Early-stage fintech companies will have access to Razorpay’s API (Application Programming Interface) stack and sandbox environments. This will include introductions to the distribution network, product partnerships, and customer connections.

The leadership team, including the company’s founders, will provide one-on-one guidance to the startups. Vishnu Acharya, head of strategy and corporate development at Razorpay, will lead the programme for the startups.

“I believe the B2B space remains one of the leading areas with strong potential for growth. With the Razorpay Venture Investment Programme, we aim to ease this journey by providing access to the right technology, mentorship, and partnerships to help founders innovate and scale faster,” said Harshil Mathur, co-founder and CEO, Razorpay.

Meanwhile, companies will have access to the Razorpay Rize community of more than 3,000 founders and businesses.