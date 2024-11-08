UnifyApps raises $20 mn Series A to deliver AI agents across enterprise

UnifyApps, an enterprise AI agent platform, has closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by ICONIQ Growth, with participation from existing investors including Elevation Capital. ICONIQ Growth general partner Matt Jacobson has joined UnifyApps’ board of directors as part of the new funding. This latest round brings the company’s total funding to $31 million.

Over the past year, UnifyApps has built a comprehensive foundation to connect and automate enterprises. As the enterprise landscape has rapidly evolved due to the proliferation of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology, modern enterprises are grappling with hundreds of disparate data and software applications. This can result in costly efficiency losses, data silos, missed cost optimisations, and fragmented workflows.

UnifyApps integrates deeply with all SaaS applications within an enterprise, making it easy for enterprises to view and manage all their data in a single place. The platform empowers teams to automate business workflows and create sophisticated, enterprise-grade applications using a no-code approach.

UnifyApps is now harnessing the power of its platform to introduce the Unified Enterprise AI Agent Platform. This new offering enables teams to build bespoke AI agents trained on enterprise knowledge to benefit any department within an enterprise, from IT to HR to sales.

Pavitar Singh, chief executive officer and co-founder of UnifyApps, said that ICONIQ Growth’s deep network and partnership will be instrumental in the company’s next stage of growth as it brings its AI agent platform to enterprises worldwide.

In conjunction with the new funding, UnifyApps has appointed Haitham ElKhatib as the company’s new chief revenue officer and co-founder. Prior to joining UnifyApps, ElKhatib served as senior vice president of sales for growth markets at Sprinklr. His expertise in scaling enterprise software companies will be key to accelerating UnifyApps' market penetration and revenue growth.

ICONIQ Growth general partner Matt Jacobson said that by aligning every data source and application with enterprise use, UnifyApps is enabling AI to truly understand and orchestrate work.

UnifyApps has gained significant traction with early customers, including a leading bank, a major telecommunications provider, and a top security company, among many others. The customer momentum underscores the growing demand for solutions that simplify and accelerate AI adoption within enterprises. As a result, the company has experienced rapid growth, expanding its team to over 150 employees and establishing new offices in Gurgaon, Dubai, and New York.