Home / Companies / Start Ups / Razorpay's POS business clocks 60% growth after Ezetap acquisition

Razorpay's POS business clocks 60% growth after Ezetap acquisition

Ezetap was Razorpay's sixth acquisition

Razorpay
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 9:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Razorpay POS, which contributes to 10 per cent of the fintech’s total revenue, clocked 40 per cent growth in its Total Payment Volume (TPV) from April to October 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The company said that 91 per cent of the cumulative TPV during this time was attributed to UPI transactions at the doorstep, while SMS Pay contributed 9 per cent.

It recorded a 21 per cent increase in the conversion of cash on delivery to digital payments.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“This signifies a significant shift in consumer behaviour towards digital payment preferences over cash on delivery within the observed time frame,” the company said in a statement.

The company has expanded its touchpoints by over 235,000 in FY23.

“Since the acquisition, Ezetap has experienced a remarkable transformation fuelled by product innovation, revenue diversification, and strategic partnerships. We forged relevant partnerships with banks at critical junctures serving customers across 15,000+ pin codes in the country,” said Arpit Chug, Chief Financial Officer, Razorpay.

In the soundbox and POS devices space, Paytm has a subscriber base of 9.2 million merchants. PhonePe, too, is getting aggressive in this space. It has deployed around 4 million PhonePe “SmartSpeakers” and plans to add 10 million devices by the end of next year.

Meanwhile, Ezetap was Razorpay’s sixth acquisition.

Since then, the company also acquired BillMe, a Mumbai-based digital invoicing and customer engagement startup, in September this year.

Prior to Ezetap and BillMe, Razorpay acquired IZealiant Technologies, a leading fintech startup that provides payments technology solutions for banks in March 2022.

Before that, the company acquired Malaysia-based Curlec, a leading recurring revenue platform in February this year, announcing its expansion into South-East Asia.

The other previous acquisitions include TERA Finlabs (an AI-based risk tech SaaS Platform) in 2021, Opfin (a Payroll & HR management solution) in 2019, and Thirdwatch (a Fraud Analytics AI-platform) in 2018.

Also Read

Razorpay makes Rahul Kothari chief operating officer for India, Malaysia

India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore

You may soon be able to make UPI payments by talking or just tapping phone

NPCI explores methods to increase RuPay on UPI payment adoption by vendors

P2M transactions to make 75% of all UPI transactions by 2025: Report

MPL's revenue surges 63% to $104.6 mn in FY23; losses narrowed by over 70%

Govt recognises 114,902 entities as startups as on Oct 31: Goyal tells LS

Fintech startup ZestMoney to shut down, to lay off remaining 130 employees

Edtech company Byju's calls for AGM to approve audited FY22 financials

IN-SPACe launches seed fund scheme for startups using space technology

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RazorpayEzetapOnline PaymentDigital Payments

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story