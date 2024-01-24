Robots for reducing manual efforts to nanotech cancer therapy: IISc

Drone systems with applications for agriculture and defence, advanced sensors for monitoring air quality, and robots to reduce manual efforts are among the top deep-tech innovations nurtured by the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Other innovations include smart jerseys for monitoring athletes' vital signs and nanotechnology-based precision cancer therapy.

India's deep tech ecosystem is thriving and growing. FSID experts state that over ten thousand startups are classified as 'deep tech', a number expected to increase, as reflected in the 'Draft National Startup Deep Tech Policy'.



“At FSID, we are seeing an increase in the number of applications from deep tech firms over the last few years,” said CS Murali, chairman of the STEM Cell, FSID, IISc. “There is recognition in the government too that deep science and tech startups need different treatment, reflected in the new draft policy.”

Raj Waghray, head of the Entrepreneurship Cell at FSID, IISc, noted the emergence of deep science and tech startups with innovative solutions in healthcare, manufacturing, agritech, and renewable energy. These solutions integrate hardware with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), facilitating intelligent device communication.



Among these is FanPlay, a sports-tech IoT platform company specialising in advanced wearables. Its textile-based 'smart jersey wearable' monitors vital signs like heart rate, respiration, muscle movement, and temperature. The platform utilises AI and machine learning extensively for personalised analytics, offering end-to-end solutions for sports and health.

“Unlike smartwatches and fitness belts, our jersey is comfortable and designed to be medical-grade,” said FanPlay founders Mohan Kumar and Vinay Jagtap. “We aim to make professional-grade training accessible to all, especially children, at an affordable price.”

The innovation debuted during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It has since been piloted in schools in Karnataka and Delhi and used by a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) enterprise for training athletes for the World Championships.









Botloka, another Indian brand, aims to reduce manual labour through robots and automation products. “We are building a tech stack for diverse applications, including a product for Indian kitchens,” said Pooja Ravishankar, founder of Botloka.

MagHeals, a healthcare firm, is developing a nanotechnology-based precision cancer therapy. “This therapy uses nanoparticles and low-frequency radiation, minimising damage to healthy tissue,” said MagHeals founders Shilpee Jain and Rajesh Katoch. They are currently focusing on oral cancer, a significant problem in India and South Asia.

Nabhdrishti Aerospace is working on micro-gas turbines (MGT) for sustainable and clean fuels, like green hydrogen. “Our 275 KW turbo-generator significantly increases fuel efficiency,” said Rohit Chouhan, chief executive officer of Nabhdrishti.



SpaceFields, specialising in solid rocket propulsion systems, has developed technologies enhancing rocket ballistic performance. “These technologies attract interest from defence public sector units, rocket companies, and military drone firms,” said Apurwa Masook, founder and CEO of SpaceFields.





Co-founders and director of Delta X Automotive Delta X Automotive focuses on micro-mobility solutions with its electric scooter 'KiX', featuring industry-first fingerprint-unlocking technology. “The detachable compact battery addresses range anxiety,” said Venkatesh Krishnan, co-founder and director of Delta X Automotive.



Qualivon Technologies, dealing in advanced sensors, incorporates 'nanophotonics' for higher sensitivity and longevity. “This aids in identifying pollution sources and designing mitigation plans,” said Santosh Panda, founder of Qualivon Technologies.



