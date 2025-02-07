SaaS unicorn acquires banking financial crime management company Clari5

Perfios, a business-to-business (B2B) software as a service (SaaS) company, on Friday acquired banking financial crime management firm Clari5 for an undisclosed amount.

The company said the acquisition strengthens its fraud and risk management (FRM) capabilities and drives product-led synergies. Perfios said the move solidifies its presence across key global markets, including the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), and Southeast Asia (SEA).

Clari5 operates in the banking financial crime management space. The company claims to process over 10 billion transactions a month and manages over one billion accounts with customers across 15 countries.

To date, the company has raised $3.99 million, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn. Perfios has raised $450 million in funding, becoming a unicorn fintech last year.

Since 2022, Perfios has acquired three companies, namely Karza, Fego, and Clari5, according to Tracxn data.

“The acquisition of Clari5, a leader in enterprise fraud risk management (EFRM) and anti-money laundering (AML), marks a significant milestone in our journey to build the most comprehensive fraud and risk management ecosystem. Clari5’s real-time financial crime management platform, trusted by marquee financial institutions worldwide, perfectly complements Perfios’ mission to deliver secure, scalable, and tech-first solutions,” said Sabyasachi Goswami, chief executive officer (CEO), Perfios.

This acquisition also comes at a time when financial frauds continue to rise in the country.

Over 18,000 incidents of fraud involving Rs 21,367 crore were recorded in the first half of the financial year 2025 (H1FY25), according to RBI data. In H1FY24, there were 14,480 incidents of fraud, with the amount involved being only Rs 2,623 crore.

“With Perfios’ deep expertise in the financial technology ecosystem and our advanced real-time financial crime management platform, we are creating a powerful synergy to redefine fraud prevention, risk intelligence, and AML compliance at scale,” said Rivi Varghese, CEO, Clari5.