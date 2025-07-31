Home / Companies / Start Ups / SAFE Security bags $70 mn to build AI tools for autonomous cyber governance

SAFE Security bags $70 mn to build AI tools for autonomous cyber governance

Backed by Avataar Ventures and others, SAFE to invest in agentic AI for real-time, autonomous cyber risk assessment as demand for boardroom-level solutions grows

SAFE Security team
Founded in 2012 by Saket Modi, Vidit Baxi, and Rahul Tyagi, SAFE focuses on cyber risk quantification and third-party risk management.
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 6:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SAFE Security, a cybersecurity risk-management firm, has raised $70 million in Series C funding to expand its AI-powered platform for cyber threat assessment and automation. The round was led by Avataar Ventures and saw participation from Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, NextEquity Partners and Prosperity7 Ventures, alongside existing backers Eight Roads, John Chambers and Sorenson Capital.
 
The company did not disclose its valuation after the latest transaction. Eight Roads had first invested in SAFE during its $50 million Series B round in 2023.
 
Agentic AI and the push for autonomous governance
 
Founded in 2012 by Saket Modi, Vidit Baxi, and Rahul Tyagi, SAFE focuses on cyber risk quantification and third-party risk management. The new funding will be channelled into developing “agentic AI” models—automated systems designed to drive cybersecurity decisions with minimal human intervention.
 
This effort is part of the company’s broader mission to achieve what it calls “CyberAGI”—fully automated cybersecurity governance for enterprises and insurers.
 
“Cybersecurity today is a boardroom and CEO-level priority, and that's not changing anytime soon. What makes SAFE stand out is its positioning—not as another detection tool, but as a strategic intelligence layer across the entire cybersecurity stack,” said Nishant Rao, founding partner at Avataar Ventures. 
 
New software promises faster, smarter threat detection
 
SAFE also launched a new AI-powered software suite that automates cyber threat monitoring and assessment, aiming to reduce manual workloads for corporate security teams. The system delivers real-time threat insights with contextual explanations of risk factors, potentially enabling faster and more effective responses to cyberattacks.
 
“When we launched our platform in 2020, we carefully selected a market that would be the foundation of cyber risk management. We've become the category leader,” said Saket Modi, co-founder and chief executive officer of SAFE.
 
Global operations and marquee clients
 
SAFE serves large enterprises and cyber insurance carriers, helping them assess and mitigate cyber risks in real time. Its clientele includes global brands such as Google, Fidelity, T-Mobile, Chevron and IHG.
 
The company maintains operations in both India and the United States, with a significant portion of its technology and product development based in India.
 
With the latest round, SAFE’s total capital raised now exceeds $170 million.
 
Research firm Forrester recently named SAFE the leader in its Q2 2025 Wave for Cyber Risk Quantification Solutions, underscoring the company’s growing influence in the cybersecurity space.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zepto FY25 revenue increases 149% to ₹11,110 crore ahead of IPO plans

NCLT Ahmedabad admits BluSmart into insolvency over ₹1.28 crore default

Drizz raises $2.7 million to automate mobile app testing with AI

Blinkit grows its 10-minute ambulance service to 12 vehicles in Gurugram

EVeez raises $5.4 mn to expand electric mobility services for gig workers

Topics :Artificial intelligencecybersecurityfundingsCyberattacks

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story