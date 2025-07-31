SAFE Security bags $70 mn to build AI tools for autonomous cyber governance

SAFE Security, a cybersecurity risk-management firm, has raised $70 million in Series C funding to expand its AI-powered platform for cyber threat assessment and automation. The round was led by Avataar Ventures and saw participation from Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, NextEquity Partners and Prosperity7 Ventures, alongside existing backers Eight Roads, John Chambers and Sorenson Capital.

The company did not disclose its valuation after the latest transaction. Eight Roads had first invested in SAFE during its $50 million Series B round in 2023.

Agentic AI and the push for autonomous governance

Founded in 2012 by Saket Modi, Vidit Baxi, and Rahul Tyagi, SAFE focuses on cyber risk quantification and third-party risk management. The new funding will be channelled into developing “agentic AI” models—automated systems designed to drive cybersecurity decisions with minimal human intervention.

This effort is part of the company's broader mission to achieve what it calls "CyberAGI"—fully automated cybersecurity governance for enterprises and insurers. "Cybersecurity today is a boardroom and CEO-level priority, and that's not changing anytime soon. What makes SAFE stand out is its positioning—not as another detection tool, but as a strategic intelligence layer across the entire cybersecurity stack," said Nishant Rao, founding partner at Avataar Ventures. New software promises faster, smarter threat detection SAFE also launched a new AI-powered software suite that automates cyber threat monitoring and assessment, aiming to reduce manual workloads for corporate security teams. The system delivers real-time threat insights with contextual explanations of risk factors, potentially enabling faster and more effective responses to cyberattacks.

“When we launched our platform in 2020, we carefully selected a market that would be the foundation of cyber risk management. We've become the category leader,” said Saket Modi, co-founder and chief executive officer of SAFE. Global operations and marquee clients SAFE serves large enterprises and cyber insurance carriers, helping them assess and mitigate cyber risks in real time. Its clientele includes global brands such as Google, Fidelity, T-Mobile, Chevron and IHG. The company maintains operations in both India and the United States, with a significant portion of its technology and product development based in India.