Home / Companies / Start Ups / Skilling start-up Disprz gets $30 mn in Series-C funding from Lumos, others

Skilling start-up Disprz gets $30 mn in Series-C funding from Lumos, others

Established in 2015, Disprz's client base includes firms like ICICI Bank, Amazon, Indian Oil, Bajaj Allianz, Ather Energy, HDFC Life, and Starbucks, among others

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Disprz also intends to expand in the markets where it currently operates through larger and more localised go-to-market teams. The firm now aims to achieve profitability within the next four to five years

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 2:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Disprz, a corporate learning and skilling start-up, has secured $30 million in a Series-C funding round led by Lumos Capital Group and 360 ONE Asset (IIFL). Kae Capital, KOIS and Dallas Venture Capital also participated in the round.

The company will utilise the raised capital to expand into global markets and for product development, which includes the integration of Generative AI into its platform. Disprz has plans to expand its global team by hiring data scientists, skill scientists, and software engineers.

Disprz also intends to expand in the markets where it currently operates through larger and more localised go-to-market teams. The firm now aims to achieve profitability within the next four to five years.

“We have built one of the world’s early skill-based learning platforms, and over the last eight years we have innovated in several aspects, like proving tangible performance improvements through data-led learning,” said Subbu Viswanathan, co-founder and chief executive officer of Disprz.

“With the world ready to be disrupted by generative AI and with organisations increasingly realising that upskilling and reskilling are not just the mandate of HR but every function, we are ready to steer towards becoming India's first centaur (profitable $100 million company) in our platform category in the next four to five years,” he added.

Established in 2015, Disprz's client base includes firms like ICICI Bank, Amazon, Indian Oil, Bajaj Allianz, Ather Energy, HDFC Life, and Starbucks, among others.

The company also aims to form strategic partnerships and make strategic acquisitions. Disprz plans to partner with the broader learning and people-tech ecosystem, including human capital management (HCM) players, people reward platforms, learning content players, assessment players, as well as global human resources consulting companies.

"With an expansive footprint of over 2.8 million users and a customer base spanning nearly 350 organisations, Disprz has established its presence in every continent. With this funding, our focus extends to some of the world's fastest-growing markets, including India, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and the United States,” said Kuljit Chadha, co-founder and chief operating officer of Disprz.

Also Read

Focusing on budget-oriented buyers, Ather to launch 450S to gain mkt share

VCs focusing more on due diligence amid startup funding slowdown: Report

VC investment in Indian startups declines by 76.4% YoY in H1 2023: Report

Arkam Ventures launches second fund with a target corpus of $180 mn

Layoffs continue at startups; funding winter, macro uncertainty to blame

ISRO transfers satellite bus tech to Alpha Design to boost private sector

Byju's lenders accused of using bogus loan-default claims to gain control

Dropping out and finishing your studies too: Boon for startup culture?

Madras HC dismisses pleas of 14 firms against Google billing policy

Byju's Aakash unit forced to rework board after breaching loan agreement

Topics :StartupsStartupfundingsAther EnergyCompanies

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mn

RJio gets $2.2 bn from Swedish export credit agency to finance 5G rollout

India News

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story