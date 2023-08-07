Skilling start-up Disprz gets $30 mn in Series-C funding from Lumos, others

Disprz, a corporate learning and skilling start-up, has secured $30 million in a Series-C funding round led by Lumos Capital Group and 360 ONE Asset (IIFL). Kae Capital, KOIS and Dallas Venture Capital also participated in the round.

The company will utilise the raised capital to expand into global markets and for product development, which includes the integration of Generative AI into its platform. Disprz has plans to expand its global team by hiring data scientists, skill scientists, and software engineers.

Disprz also intends to expand in the markets where it currently operates through larger and more localised go-to-market teams. The firm now aims to achieve profitability within the next four to five years.

“We have built one of the world’s early skill-based learning platforms, and over the last eight years we have innovated in several aspects, like proving tangible performance improvements through data-led learning,” said Subbu Viswanathan, co-founder and chief executive officer of Disprz.

“With the world ready to be disrupted by generative AI and with organisations increasingly realising that upskilling and reskilling are not just the mandate of HR but every function, we are ready to steer towards becoming India's first centaur (profitable $100 million company) in our platform category in the next four to five years,” he added.

Established in 2015, Disprz's client base includes firms like ICICI Bank, Amazon, Indian Oil, Bajaj Allianz, Ather Energy, HDFC Life, and Starbucks, among others.

The company also aims to form strategic partnerships and make strategic acquisitions. Disprz plans to partner with the broader learning and people-tech ecosystem, including human capital management (HCM) players, people reward platforms, learning content players, assessment players, as well as global human resources consulting companies.

"With an expansive footprint of over 2.8 million users and a customer base spanning nearly 350 organisations, Disprz has established its presence in every continent. With this funding, our focus extends to some of the world's fastest-growing markets, including India, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and the United States,” said Kuljit Chadha, co-founder and chief operating officer of Disprz.