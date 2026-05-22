Snabbit expands into beauty services with quick salon-at-home offering

The early success of the Bengaluru pilot has reinforced Snabbit’s belief that beauty services could emerge as one of the fastest-growing categories within hyperlocal consumer services. “We are seeing a very strong surge in demand, driven almost entirely by organic word-of-mouth in the dense neighbourhoods we have launched in,” said Dev Priyam, vice-president, business at Snabbit, who leads the company’s efforts in building out the category. “Consumers should not have to plan around basic beauty needs anymore. Whether it’s before office, after work or ahead of stepping out, beauty is increasingly becoming an instant, convenience-led use case. Our focus right now is on perfecting the experience before folding the service into the Snabbit app and scaling it across our existing micromarkets.”